How secure is your data on the Galaxy S25?

Is your personal data secure on the Galaxy S25? Your personal data is quite secure on the Galaxy S25, thanks to various protections put in place by Samsung and even Google. This includes the Knox security platform, which is installed on just about every Samsung phone and works in the background to protect and secure user data. Features like Google Play Protect also ensure that users aren't installing malicious third-party apps. That said, there's always the possibility of unauthorized access from bad actors, but it's fairly unlikely. Still, it's always important to review your privacy and security settings on your Galaxy S25 to ensure things are as they should be.

Is my personal data stored locally or on the cloud with Galaxy S25 security?

According to Samsung, devices like the Galaxy S25 collect personal data that may be stored on-device when using Samsung services, but some may also be securely stored on the cloud.

Per Samsung's Privacy policy, the following information may be collected when using Samsung services:

Account and profile information: name, date of birth, and contact information (phone number or email address)

name, date of birth, and contact information (phone number or email address) Shipping and payment information: name, address, contact information, and payment card information (including card number, expiration date, and security code) for processing orders

name, address, contact information, and payment card information (including card number, expiration date, and security code) for processing orders Customer service and communication information: repair history, voice recordings, and chat or communication transcripts

repair history, voice recordings, and chat or communication transcripts Demographic information: gender and age; and

gender and age; and Contact information of others: phone numbers and contact information for file sharing and messaging.

This also includes data on how the services are used, such as Samsung Keyboard, voice recordings, location data, and more. However, Samsung also lets customers opt out of sharing their data with third parties. Furthermore, customers can opt to store certain data locally, such as when using Galaxy AI or Personal data intelligence, although this may limit some AI functionality.

That said, this isn't taking into account data from non-Samsung apps and services, such as those from Google or other companies whose apps you download. These may store data locally, such as the Android personalization service, but oftentimes, you are sharing data on the cloud when using these apps and services.

It's important that you review your app permissions and data collection policy of any app you download if you're concerned about the types of data being collected and how.

What encryption method does Samsung use for data storage on the Galaxy S25?

Samsung uses multi-layered encryption down to the hardware level on its devices, thanks to its Knox security system. This supports the Android File Based Encryption’s (FBE) Direct Boot, which utilizes Credential encrypted storage (CE) and Device encrypted storage (DE).

Knox also utilizes metadata encryption, which "allows for the filesystem metadata and file content (name and body) to be encrypted with separate keys." This has been supported since Android 9, and it encrypts the data that isn't covered by Android's File-based encryption.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furthermore, Knox Dual Data-At-Rest Encryption (DualDAR) is available for enterprises for additional encryption layers.

You can find out more about Samsung's data encryption on its Knox documentation page. You can also read more about the types of encryption Android supports, including Full-disk encryption.

Can I set up a secure backup that keeps my Galaxy S25 data fully encrypted?

Samsung gives Galaxy S25 owners the option to encrypt their backups via its Enhanced data protection. This provides end-to-end encryption for data backed up to Samsung Cloud.

When a backup is made, users are provided a 28-character code that lets them recover their encrypted data in case a device is lost, broken, or stolen. This code is only generated once, so users will want to store it in a safe location.

Per Samsung, the following data is encrypted when backed up to Samsung Cloud with Enhanced Data Protection (however, Samsung notes that some larger files may not be encrypted):

Call log backups

Messages backups

Clock backups

Settings backups

Apps backups

To enable Enhanced data protection, navigate to Settings > Security and privacy > More security settings > Enhanced data protection. Here, you can enable options to encrypt backup data and sync data separately.

How does Samsung ensure third-party apps don’t access sensitive data on the Galaxy S25?

Every Android phone with Google Play Services installed includes Play Protect. This is Google's built-in security system for apps downloaded from the Play Store or otherwise. This keeps an eye on app behavior and will warn you if there's something malicious going on, using both on-device and cloud services to secure your phone.

Furthermore, Samsung's Knox includes Samsung Auto Blocker to prevent installing apps from unknown sources, which is a common way to accidentally install malware.

How do I know if my personal data is safe on the Galaxy S25?

The simple answer is: you do and you don't. Thanks to protections like Knox, Play Protect, and end-to-end encryption, you can be fairly certain that your data is secure. You just have to ensure that you go through the steps to enable the related features on your Galaxy S25 to better protect your data.

One such feature is Secure Folder, which allows you to hide your personal data on your device and secure it behind a passcode. This includes things like images, files, contacts, and more, all of which will live in a duplicate but secure version of their respective apps.

To get started, navigate to Settings > Security and privacy > More security settings > Secure Folder.

However, nothing is foolproof, and there's a possibility that some bad actors are trying really hard to access your data. Some may even succeed. That's not meant to scare you, but it should keep you wary of where and how your data is being stored. That's why you should periodically review your phone's security and privacy settings.

That said, it's unlikely that someone is trying to take your data specifically. But that's no reason to go around without protection. Your data is like your phone, and you'll want to protect your expensive investment with a protective case and screen protector. Treat your data the same way.