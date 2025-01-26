Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protectors 2025

Samsung decided to opt for curved edges over sharp ones with the S25 Ultra. When seeking out the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protectors, you'll have to make sure the corners are rounded to give your device full coverage.

Not sure where to even begin looking? Not a problem. We've done the research and narrowed down the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protectors here. From sturdy glass options to flexible plastic ones, there's something for every kind of user.

These S25 Ultra screen protectors get you 6.9 inches of protection

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra View at Amazon Best overall The amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch is the complete package for your Galaxy S25 Ultra. It comes with an automatically aligning frame, two scratch-resistant tempered glass screen protectors, and two camera lens protectors — only for $8! ArmorSuit MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra View at Amazon Best film ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield HD Clear Film for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra includes two flexible TPU films with perfectly round corners. You get fantastic touch response and the film self-repairs from minor scratches, dents, and abrasions. LK 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Screen Protector View at Amazon Best installation The installation frame provided with the LK 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Screen Protector kit is the best one out there. You can install this hardy 9H+ tempered glass protector by yourself within a few seconds. Ferilinso 3 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra View at Amazon Best privacy The Ferilinso 3 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the complete package for any privacy-focused individual. This set includes a trio of durable tempered glass camera lens and screen protectors, as well as a frame. TORRAS 12FT Military-Grade Shatterproof Galaxy S25 Ultra Screen Protector View at Amazon Best impact-proof TORRAS makes some great quality cases, but don't miss out on the brand's Military-Grade Shatterproof Galaxy S25 Ultra Screen Protector. The brand promises up to 12ft of drop-proofing with this two-pack. Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Ultra View at Amazon Best case-friendly Spigen's GlasTR EZ FIT Screen Protector series is built from the ground up to be used with cases. That's why this two-pack is perfect for use with any Galaxy S25 Ultra case. The premium-grade glass is extremely tough and scratch resistant.

Your search for a great Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector ends here

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hasn't changed much in terms of proportions, however, the corners are drastically different. Instead of the S24 Ultra's sharp corners, the S25 Ultra favors softer, rounded-out edges. This means you'll have to be extra careful when buying glass screen protectors for it, as glass protectors don't do well with curves generally. Luckily, there's a great selection of full-coverage screen protectors available for the device.

Whether you prioritize price, value, and quality, the amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra wins it all. You can easily install the included duo of 9H tempered glass on your phone using the assistive frame. Each glass protector is highly scratch-resistant and repels fingerprints, keeping it squeaky clean. The set also includes two camera lens protectors for good measure. The price is incredibly affordable, making this a home run.

If you want a case-friendly Galaxy S25 Uscreen protector, you could either opt for a plastic film like the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield HD Clear Film or stick with a glass option like the one from Spigen. And while you're at it, don't forget about grabbing a robust case for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. We've got an informative guide to help you decide on an appropriate one for yourself.