Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge screen protectors 2025

The curved edges of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge require a precise cutout screen protector so it gives full coverage and plays nice with your phone case. Keep this in mind when hunting for the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge screen protectors. Glass is more shatter-proof, but plastic films offer better coverage for rounded corners. If you're confused about finding a suitable screen guard, just pick one from this list as it rounds up all the best available options.

Make sure your S25 Edge has a perfect-fitting screen protector

AACL 3-Pack for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Screen Protector Tempered Glass View at Amazon Best overall AACL makes notch-free tempered glass screen protectors which are perfect for dust elimination. This three-pack includes a trio of rounded Galaxy S25 Edge screen guards along with a comprehensive installation frame in the box. amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge View at Amazon Best affordable glass The amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the cheapest glass multi-packs. You get two pieces of sturdy tempered glass for the front display as well as two more to protect the camera lenses. There's a frame too. Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Pro for Galaxy S25 Edge 2-Pack View at Amazon Best case-friendly The Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Pro for Galaxy S25 Edge set of two is highly case-friendly as the brand designed it for use with a phone cover. There's an oleophobic layer to repel dirt particles on both glass protectors and an auto-alignment installation kit. CASETiFY S25 Edge Impact HD Screen Protector $40 at CASETiFY Best high-end CASETiFY sits on the more premium end of the spectrum. The brand's S25 Edge Impact HD Screen Protector guarantees shatter-proofing, scratch resistance, high clarity, and flexibility. It has an antimicrobial germ-killing layer and repels fingerprints. Supershieldz 3 Pack Galaxy S25 Edge PET Screen Protector Best plastic film Looking for a non-glass option? Try the Supershieldz 3 Pack Galaxy S25 Edge PET Screen Protector. This set of three tough PET films can self-repair minor scratches and abrasions and is noticeably lighter and thinner than glass. amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Privacy Screen Protector Best privacy protector This is exactly the same as the other amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch two-pack in every way save one — color. This tempered glass kit includes two darkened privacy screen protectors that prevent screen visibility from a distance.

If you like it, put a screen protector on it

You'll be surprised to learn that the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge screen protectors range from as cheap as $5 and go all the way up to $40 at times. You don't need to spend all that much to get a decent screen protection kit. Just get your priorities in order before picking a set. Do you want a privacy screen guard? Are you planning on using a case with your S25 Edge? The answers to these questions create guidelines for your decision-making process.

The best overall selection is the AACL 3-Pack for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Screen Protector Tempered Glass. AACL is a highly well-reviewed screen protector brand that doesn't cost much. For less than $20, you get a comprehensive three-pack that includes an installation frame, wipes, duster removers, a squeegee, and cleaning cloths. The tempered glass screen protectors boast a hardness level of 9H and the sides leave just enough space to make them case-friendly. Since there's no front camera cutout, you don't have to worry about dirt collecting in the notch. The only thing missing is a camera lens protector.

If you want an all-inclusive kit, then get the amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge instead. Although there's one less screen protector in the box compared to AACL, amFilm includes tempered glass camera lens protectors as well as an alignment tool. Both tempered glass screen guards have a hydrophobic layer on top, repelling sweat, oil, and fingerprint stains effectively. The price is significantly less than AACL's option too, so this is a value-packed alternative.