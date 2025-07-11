I'm not really a fan of cases, and many of the ones I would use lacked MagSafe compatibility. So for years, whenever a new phone arrived, I would immediately slap a dbrand skin and MagSafe adapter on it. That all changed once I started using Thinborne cases, and that trend will now continue with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

What better way to celebrate the launch of the thinnest foldable phone than to pair it with one of the thinnest cases? And while I would gladly pay full price for a Thinborne case, I don't have to thanks to a Prime Day pre-order deal that knocks 30% off the retail price of both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 case.

Thinborne Aramid Fiber Galaxy Z Fold 7 Case: $89.98 $62.99 (w/ code 5ZOUHBLK) at Amazon Thinborne Aramid Fiber Galaxy Z Flip 7 Case: $79.98 $55.99 (w/ code 5ECY7ANJ) at Amazon Samsung just announced its two thinnest foldable phones, so why ruin the design changes by tossing them in a big and bulky case? Thinborne cases are sleek, svelte, and offer excellent protection thanks to the use of Aramid Fiber. Plus, since Samsung didn't include the magnetic element of Qi2.1, Thinborne picks up the slack by integrating MagSafe compatibility.

✅Recommended if: you're not really a fan of cases, or just prefer them to be ultra-thin while still offering excellent protection. Or you want a thin case that is actually compatible with MagSafe.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone case that protects your Fold 7 or Flip 7 from every angle, regardless of how hefty it is.

Something else to take into consideration when trying to find a case for the Fold 7 or Flip 7 is that neither offers full Qi2.1 support. Instead, both of these phones meet the bare minimum requirements for Qi2.1 certification, but lack the internal hardware magnets. This is partially why Samsung is releasing a few of its own cases with the necessary magnetic ring built in.

I can only assume that Samsung didn't add magnets because that would potentially mean not being able to make these phones as thin as they are. And while that's definitely disappointing, having something like a Thinborne case more than makes up for it.

Nevertheless, I'm grateful that I don't have to deal with trying to get a dbrand skin aligned properly before trying to do the same with an adhesive MagSafe adapter. I can't tell you how many times I've thought that everything was lined up, only to find that the phone wouldn't charge when mounted on a MagSafe charger. Or even more annoying is trying to take off my MagSafe PopSocket, only to pull the adapter off with it.

Thinborne solves all of those problems, while actually offering quite a bit more protection than a phone skin will. And like I mentioned above, both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 versions are on sale for 30% when using either code 5ZOUHBLK or 5ECY7ANJ at checkout.