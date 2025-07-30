Amazon's Back To School deals are finally here — see the 10 Android discounts that you need to grab ASAP

It's that time of year again: the days are long, the sun is hot, and the back-to-school sales are kicking off like there's no tomorrow. Although it's a little late to the ballgame, Amazon has finally begun dropping a selection of student-friendly deals on its site, and a few offers in particular are very, very good. Whether you're in the market for a new phone, laptop, or a pair of noise cancelling headphones, keep reading for my 10 favorite Android deals from Amazon's back-to-school sale.

The offers on display include deals like 36% off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet, or this 23% discount that drops the Pixel Watch 3 back to its Prime Day-level low. There are also plenty of deals on smart TVs and headphones, in case you need to drown out those noisy roommates. Keep reading for all of my picks and don't forget to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new Amazon deals as we approach the new semester.

Top 10 Back to School Amazon deals

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Headphones: $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon Noise-cancelling headphones are pretty much essential for any student who needs to buckle down and study, and the Life Q20 by Soundcore are a solid pick if you're shopping on a budget. Currently just $37.99 at Amazon, these cans boast hybrid active noise cancellation with 40mm drivers and up to 70 hours of battery life in music mode.

Samsung Chromebook Plus w/ accessories: $399 $319 at Amazon This no-frills Chromebook from Samsung boasts a 12.2-inch FHD touchscreen display with a snappy Intel Celeron processor, convertible folding hinge, and 720p HD camera for online classes. Buy this bundle from Amazon and you'll get a straight $80 discount, plus a free wireless mouse, a stylus pen, and a 7-in-1 docking station with 128GB of additional storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB: $1,999.99, plus FREE $200 gift card at Amazon I hesitate to mention this one because of the steep price tag, but if you want the latest in smartphone technology, you might be interested in this deal that gets you a FREE $200 gift card when you buy the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Amazon. You'll also be eligible for up to $725 of trade-in credit with your purchase (in the form of an additional gift card). You're basically getting an ultra-sleek smartphone and powerful tablet all in one, and the $200 of free cash can go a long way when buying other back-to-school necessities.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon One of the best Android smartwatches we've ever used, the Google Pixel Watch 3 boasts the perfect balance of sleek design with fitness features and WearOS smarts. Grab the 41mm watch from Amazon during the retailer's back-to-school sale and you'll enjoy a straight 23% off your purchase. Move up to the 45mm version and you'll still score a 20% price drop.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $329.99 $209.99 at Amazon It's not groundbreaking by any means, but if you need a simple couch companion for studying or surfing the web, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great pick, coming complete with a durable build, included S Pen stylus, and up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the student-friendly tablet from Amazon today and you'll save a whopping 36%.

Motorola Edge (2025) 256GB: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon We called the 2025 Edge the best Motorola phone on the market today, thanks to the flagship's durable build, upgraded camera tech, and a truly lovely 6.7-inch pOLED display. The midrange phone has only been available for a few months, but if you order it unlocked from Amazon today you'll receive an awesome $100 off your purchase.

Roku HD streaming stick: $29.99 $19 at Amazon You don't need to buy a new smart TV to watch your favorite shows and movies in HD. For just 19 bucks at Amazon, you can grab the Roku HD streaming stick and enjoy instant access to all of your favorite streaming services, plus over 500 free live TV channels straight out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon If you're a Samsung user, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, with active noise cancellation, super-customizable sound settings, and seamless integration with other Samsung tech. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing an excellent 24% off these versatile buds.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook 8GB RAM: $289.99 $189.99 at Amazon Currently selling for just $189.99 at Amazon, the IdeaPad 3i at Lenovo is a versatile laptop with a spacious 15.6-inch FHD display, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a ton of ports for all of your class-ready accessories.