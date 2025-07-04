Prime Day Chromebook deals — how to buy the perfect cheap laptop during Amazon's sale

The biggest Amazon sale of the year kicks off on July 8th, and if you're on the hunt for the best Chromebook deals this Prime Day, you've come to the right place. I built this guide to be a one-stop shop for all things Chromebook-related during the sale, whether you want a premium device for gaming or something simple for daily tasks.

Although the big sale doesn't officially start until next week, there are already a ton of early deals worth checking out, such as $170 off the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 at Best Buy, or this offer that drops 35% off the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. Most of these great offers are coming from Best Buy's 4th of July sale, but I expect that Amazon will be catching up very soon.

Keep reading to see all of my top picks available now, and don't forget to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new Chromebook deals to the list throughout Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11) so you don't have to go looking.

Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714: $799 $629 at Best Buy Our top pick for the best Chromebook on the market today, the Plus Spin 714 from Acer boasts a lightweight, convertible design, powerful Intel CPU, and military-grade durability. Buy the versatile laptop from Best Buy and you'll get a straight $170 knocked off your purchase.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $399 $169 at Best Buy The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is lightweight and powerful enough to handle most daily tasks with ease, plus you get a vibrant 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display and over 13 hours of battery life. Head to Best Buy and grab the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and you'll get over 50% off.

Samsung Chromebook Plus: $399 $319 at Amazon Currently 20% off ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Samsung Chromebook Plus boasts a flip-and-fold design, stellar battery life, and a reliable Intel processor that's perfect for multitasking. Buying this version of the Chromebook from Amazon also gets you a free stylus and wireless mouse.

Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook: $399 $279 at Best Buy Thanks to the detachable keyboard included with the purchase, the Duet 11 from Lenovo is basically a versatile tablet and laptop all rolled into one. Buy the 4GB RAM with 128GB of storage version from Best Buy and you'll get a straight $120 slashed off the price. Who needs Prime Day when there are Best Buy deals like this?

Acer Chromebook 315: $299 $139 at Best Buy Grab the Acer Chromebook 315 from Best Buy today and you'll score an epic $160 off your purchase, plus the retailer will throw in a protective sleeve for free. As for specs, the laptop boasts a spacious 15.6-inch HD display with a versatile Intel Celeron N4500 processor and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

ASUS CX14 Chromebook: $279 $139 at Best Buy Currently selling for a mere $139 at Best Buy, the ASUS CX14 features a durable build with a 14-inch 1080p display, dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics card. It's not the most powerful device on the planet, but at this price, who's complaining?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $289.99 $188.88 at Amazon Days before Prime Day is set to officially kick off, Amazon is slashing an excellent 35% off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a versatile Chromebook with 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch FHD display, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day?

This year's Prime Day sale event starts on July 8th at 12:01am PDT and ends at midnight on July 11th. It's the first time that the Amazon sale has lasted four full days, which means twice as many opportunities to find great deals.

What are Chromebooks?

Chromebooks are simple, affordable laptops that run on Google's very own ChromeOS, an operating system that primarily relies on Cloud-based storage and web applications for daily tasks rather than onboard hardware. Chromebooks are generally less powerful than regular laptops, but they're almost always more affordable and lightweight, making them the perfect choice for students and casual users.

Chromebooks also have a few convenient features that aren't usually found on traditional laptops, such as lightning-fast startups, automatic updates from Google, and convertible, flip-and-fold designs.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day 2025?

Most of the best deals during Prime Day 2025 will be exclusive to Prime members, so now would be a good time to sign up if you've been thinking about it. There's also a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all of the benefits of Prime without paying a cent.

On the other hand, if you want to enjoy the savings without using Prime, it's worth mentioning that Amazon's biggest competitors — such as Walmart and Best Buy — will be running their own major sale events at the same time, and it's not uncommon for these retailers to match (or even beat) Amazon's special pricing.