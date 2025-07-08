Prime Day 1: 7 deals our editorial team genuinely believes are worth your time and money — starting at just $10

Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11) has kicked off, and the Android Central team wants to make sure you are looking at the best deals. We want to make sure that you know what we are eyeing, because we have years and years of experience testing and playing with technology.



It's only day one of the four-day sale event, and every day, we want to make sure you're spending your money wisely.



You can always go to our Ultimate Shopping Guide to help you find more deals, tips, and tricks to avoid scams and to make sure you are finding all the information about a product you need to know.



And don't forget: as always, the best discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, so now would be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't already.

Shruti Shekar

I will forever and ever tell you that if you're going to invest in a good phone, you should get the Pixel 9 Pro. It was the phone that made me convert from a longtime iPhone user to an Android user. The interface is so easy, Circle to Search is practically a game changer, and the only reason I stick with this phone is the camera quality, which is *Chef's Kiss*.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 $734 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro is fabulous; it has the same great cameras, hardware, and software features as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but in a manageable size.

Derrek Lee (Managing Editor) and Brady Snyder (full-time contributor)

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are my Prime Day pick because, as someone who frequents the gym, I always feel left out as seemingly one of the few who don't own a pair of Powerbeats. Also, since Jabra abandoned me, I've been looking for new wireless earbuds with physical buttons. Brady tells me these are quite good, and I trust his judgment! - Derrek

I’m a big believer in owning multiple pairs of headphones, and there’s no better time to expand your collection than during Prime Day. The Powerbeats Pro 2, which wasn’t released too long ago, is already $70 off. I loved the originals, and now the second-gen adds a wireless charging case, heart rate monitor, active noise-canceling, and USB-C. Best of all, the variety of included ear tips and flexible ear hooks makes for a secure fit during intense workouts. - Brady

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2:

$249.99 $179.95 at Amazon Beats follow up to the original Powerbeats Pro improves on those earbuds in every way. Audio quality is much improved and more balanced, yet with deeper bass and now you have highly accurate heart rate monitors to go along with the new ANC and Transparency modes. This 28% off deal is awesome!

Michael Hicks (Senior Editor)

I'm buying the Garmin Lily 2 Active for my fiancee because it's a stylish and affordable entry point to Garmin for her to test out whether she can give up her Apple Watch smarts. The 9-day battery life and built-in GPS are excellent for any hybrid watch.

Garmin Lily 2 Active:

$299.99 $249.99 at Amazon The Garmin Lily 2 Active is a hybrid watch that prioritizes style as much as features, without being as limited as the normal Lily 2. You get the essentials — GPS, heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep coaching, breathing, steps, and menstrual cycle tracking — plus basic notifications, without having to worry about nightly charges. And it only weighs 29g, making it wonderfully comfortable.

Nick Sutrich (Senior Editor)

For the first day of Prime Day, I've got two necessities in mind: a giant tin of matcha for $20 and a tiny Raspberry Pi Zero 2W for $22. The matcha is to keep me awake during the long hours of writing for this week, and the Raspberry Pi is to keep all the bad things on the internet from reaching my family through a Pi-Hole firewall. I've been meaning to get the Pi for a while, and it's hard to turn down a $20 deal to keep my family safe online.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W: $24.99 $22.50 at Amazon Transform your passive speakers into smart audio powerhouses with the WiiM Amp. Don't let its compact design fool you. Seamlessly connect your TV or turntable to enjoy unparalleled audio fidelity that will elevate your listening experience to new heights. Now 20% off!

Harish Jonnalagadda (Senior Editor)

WiiM's Amp is a tiny powerhouse that does it all. It provides 60W of amplification per channel at 8 ohms, making it the ideal choice to pair with passive bookshelves or other stereo gear. With HDMI ARC connectivity and built-in integration of every major music streaming service and digital assistant, it offers the easiest path to adding smarts to your existing audio gear, and there really isn't a better value to be had in this industry. I used one Amp for the better part of a year, and I'm buying another unit to set up multi-room audio.

WiiM Amp: Multiroom Streaming Amplifier:

$299.00 $239.20 at Amazon Transform your passive speakers into smart audio powerhouses with the WiiM Amp. Don't let its compact design fool you. Seamlessly connect your TV or turntable to enjoy unparalleled audio fidelity that will elevate your listening experience to new heights. Now 20% off!

Jerry Hildenbrand (Senior Editor)

I'm buying this because I will need cables to use at home eventually. This two-pack saves me six bucks on braided, right-angle USB-C cables from a company I know makes them correctly.

Anker USB C to USB C: $15.99 $9.99 at Amazon Innovative 90° Right Angle Design: The USB-C to right-angle USB-C cable prioritizes your comfort, curating an effortless connective experience with its user-friendly 90° design to enhance your daily plug-in moments.

Namerah Saud Fatmi (Senior Editor)

While I adore the INIU 45W Pocket Rocket P50 power bank, which is enough for most people, the INIU 65W power bank is nearly the same size but significantly faster. It also doubles the battery capacity, so it's ideal for power users with a lot of devices that need to be topped up on the go.

INIU Power Bank 65W Power Bank: $49.99 $39.44 at Amazon The INIU Pocket Rocket P50 Power Bank was only just released yesterday, but good fortune has already discounted its price. This speedy little power bank is, in fact, the smallest in the world, with a 45W charging speed. It comes with a built-in USB-C cable that also acts as a lanyard or holdall of sorts. The fun design and wide range of colors combined with its clever size make it the ultimate portable battery!

Prime Day 2025 FAQ

When is Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed through a press release that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8th through the 11th, marking the first time that the sale has ever lasted four full days. More precisely, the members-only sale event will start at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 8th and end at midnight on July 11th.

It's quite likely that Amazon's biggest competitors — such as Walmart, Best Buy, and others — will run competing sales at the same time.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Prime Day is an annual, members-only sale event that showcases some of the biggest Amazon discounts of the year. Similar to Black Friday, Prime Day provides members with exclusive access to record discounts and lightning deals across a vast range of product categories. It's one of the biggest sales of the year, and as always, our team will be sharing all of the best Android discounts as they go live.

What deals can I expect during Prime Day?

As usual, you can expect Prime Day to slash prices on all of our favorite Android devices from the minds of Samsung, Google, Motorola, and beyond. It's also quite likely that Samsung will be announcing its latest lineup of foldable phones around the same time as the sale, so we should see some exciting offers on the Z Fold and Z Flip series. Products from Amazon's own family of devices, which includes Echo smart home tech, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers, are also certain to receive major discounts during the four-day sale.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day 2025?

Although some deals will be available to the general public, the vast majority of Prime Day offers will be exclusive to Prime members. If you're not a member just yet, it might be worth considering Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. This gives you access to the full range of Prime benefits (including Prime Day discounts) for a full month without paying a cent. Members also get free delivery, unlimited Prime streaming, fuel discounts, and more.