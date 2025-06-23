Phone, keys, wallet ... headphones. For many, a pair of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds or headphones is an essential that is carried with them every day. It makes sense — you want to watch videos, play games, listen to music, and generally hear audio without disturbing those around you. But if you only have one pair of headphones or earbuds for every situation, you're doing it wrong.

For a complete audio setup, you need three pairs of headphones and earbuds. One pair of wireless earbuds for everyday listening, another for sleep or working out, and finally, a pair of over-ear headphones. If you have one pair of headphones in each of these three categories, you'll be covered for every type of situation.

You see, headphones and earbuds aren't a one-size-fits-all solution for all times and activities. Sometimes, you just need the right tool for the job. That tool could prioritize sound quality, comfort, fit, active noise-canceling, or battery life depending on the situation. You can cover all these needs with three pairs, and here are the ones I'd recommend.

Everyday wear: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The first pair of headphones everyone should own is a pair of truly wireless earbuds for everyday wear. These are the kind of headphones most people own, and for good reason — they're an essential. With a slim profile, decent sound quality, and great battery life, you can throw these in a pocket or bag and forget about them. When you need personal audio, you'll have it, even in times you weren't expecting to need headphones.

For most Android users, the pair of TWS earbuds to get is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. They get a lot of things right while often selling for less than their $250 list price. For starters, they're the only pair of earbuds I've tested that can match the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of active noise-canceling. Additionally, I prefer the sound quality of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to that of Apple's popular earbuds.

The sound signature feels fuller and louder, with more powerful bass that doesn't overshadow the rest of the sound you hear. You'll have plenty of battery life, with six hours in the earbuds with ANC on and a total of 26 hours with the charging case. Speaking of the case, it plugs in with USB-C and has wireless charging available too.

You can get the Galaxy Wearable app on any Android phone, so Galaxy Buds 3 Pro owners will get a nearly complete feature set even if they don't own a Samsung device. If you do have a Google Pixel or OnePlus phone, it could be worth grabbing comparable options — like the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 — that work better with your device.

Either way, your headphone needs start with a solid pair of TWS earbuds, so those are the ones to prioritize buying first.

Workout earbuds: Powerbeats Pro 2

We've all probably tried to use a regular pair of earbuds for working out at one point, and it probably didn't go that well. Truly wireless earbuds designed for everyday wear just aren't built for intense runs, gym workouts, or fitness activities. They lack the secure fit that is needed for a good workout, and some don't have IP ratings that protect against sweat and rain.

That's why, if you listen to music or podcasts while working out, you need a dedicated pair of workout earbuds. Hands-down, the best option in 2025 is the Powerbeats Pro 2. They're like if the AirPods Pro 2 had a more secure fit, worked equally as well with iOS and Android, and added a heart-rate monitor (HRM).

Apple, which owns Beats, took what was great about AirPods and packaged it in a fitness-friendly form.

The large earhooks on the Powerbeats Pro 2 mean they probably won't be great for everyday wear, but that's what makes them excellent for working out. There's zero chance of an earbud falling out thanks to these hooks. Plus, there are five sizes of ear tips included in the box to help you get a great fit. I used the regular Powerbeats Pro for five years before the new model came out, and they're the best audio investment I've made.

If you like to run, work out, or do sporty activities, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are a must-own audio product. If that doesn't sound like you, these can be substituted for a great pair of sleep earbuds instead.

Over-ear headphones: Sonos Ace

Finally, an audio setup wouldn't be complete without a pair of over-ear headphones. In terms of sound, bigger is better. Earbuds are limited by the small size of their audio drivers and simply cannot match the sound quality of headphones with larger drivers. That's why if you want the best sound, best comfort, and best ANC, you'll need to pick up a pair of over-ears.

There are so many great options, from brands like Apple, Sony, and Bose, but my go-to favorite is the Sonos Ace. They're not the best sounding; however, they nail the essentials. Comfort is stellar with memory foam cushions and vegan leather coverings, meaning I can listen for hours without needing to take them off. That makes Sonos Ace perfect for long listening sessions, perhaps like on a plane.

Aside from the benefits that come with a comfortable fit and a slim and light profile, Sonos Ace also sound excellent. At $450 and frequently on sale, they're right in line with top options in the over-ear headphone space.

Which type of headphones or earbuds should I buy first?

To be clear, you probably shouldn't go out and buy three pairs of headphones at once. In a perfect world, you buy a pair of everyday earbuds to start, then add a pair of workout or sleep earbuds when you can, and lastly, grab a pair of good over-ears when your budget allows. If you build out this audio kit over the course of a few years, you'll set up a nice upgrade schedule so you're not spending a bunch of money all at once.

You can also go for budget options in each category to match your ideal price point. For instance, you can get Beats Solo Buds as a pair of cheap everyday earbuds for as low as $50 with a good sale. Regardless, for those who really want the best audio experience for every situation, three is the magic number for headphones.