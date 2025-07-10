Buying the Sony WH-1000XM6 during Prime Day is a bad move — get these Sony headphones instead

If you were hoping that Prime Day 2025 would finally give us a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM6, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Amazon is only offering a measly 5% off the top-rated wireless headphones, but the good news is that the XM6's predecessor, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5, are chilling with a 38% discount during the sale. That makes the headphones cheaper than they've ever been!

If you don't mind going back even further, it's worth mentioning that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are also getting an outstanding 47% discount during Prime Day. Despite their age, both of these wireless headphones continue to impress in 2025 with excellent sound quality, noise cancellation, and a ton of customizable EQ settings. Seriously, why spend hundreds more when you get a nearly indistinguishable experience by going last-gen?

My Prime Day recommendation

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $248 at Amazon They may be considered last-gen now, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still excellent headphones with super-customizable sound settings, adaptive noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Thanks to Prime Day, you can get a historic 38% discount on these premium cans. Our rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Other options

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $184.99 at Amazon Despite their age, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still hold their own against the best headphones on the market, thanks to a thoughtful blend of comfortable design choices, great battery life, and customizable EQ settings. Grab the XM4 during Prime Day and you'll get 47% off, which is the largest discount that the headphones have ever received.

Sony WH-1000XM6: $449.99 $428 at Amazon If you want the latest tech and you don't mind paying extra, you could also buy this year's Sony WH-1000XM6 and get around 20 bucks off your purchase. These new headphones feature an upgraded noise cancelling processor with some new AI features, plus the XM6 bring back the convenient folding design that was removed from the XM5.