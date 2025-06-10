What you need to know

Sonos says its Ace Bluetooth headphones are receiving a free update today (June 10) that updates several key features.

Now, the Ace headphones lets two individuals watch the same synced audio from a Sonos Soundbar due to its TV Audio Swap feature.

TrueCinema picks up more realism as the Sonos Ace "understands" your environment for perfectly tuned sound.

The home theater-esque Bluetooth headphones from Sonos are picking up a major update that'll boost your sound quality.

In a press release, Sonos announced that it's preparing to roll out an update for the Sonos Ace Bluetooth headphones. This patch is arriving globally today (June 10) for consumers and will feature a host of updated utilities. To start, Sonos says users should expect an update to its TV Audio Swap feature. Now, two individuals can enjoy audio from the same TV within their own Sonos Ace headphones.

The company states this is available when connecting to a Sonos Soundbar. In a statement by Sonos' vice president of product, Chris Kallai, they said, "We're pleased to deliver experiences we've heard our consumers ask for, like the ability for two people to watch TV with their Sonos Ace headphones at the same time." Kallai then teased the work done with the TrueCinema experience, which is the next updated feature.

This TrueCinema update brings a more realistic surround sound experience, thanks to improved "understanding." Sonos says the Ace headphones will now understand the "dynamics" of your space and "acoustically treats it" to simulate having a 3D sound system right with you.

Immersive & Natural

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Ace update continues with touchups to the headphone's active noise cancellation (ANC). The post states this feature has been upgraded to take into account your hair, glasses, and hat in "real-time." The headphone's sensors are put to work in order to create a more immersive, fulfilling audio experience, so your audio doesn't slip out into the world.

Lastly, anyone placing or taking calls with their Ace headphones is receiving "high resolution calls" and SideTone. Considering how ANC truly surrounds you in sound, both of these calling features are said to make speaking feel more natural. As a result, users who update will be able to hear a sliver of their voices while speaking, as a bit of a QoL update to its hands-free calling experience.

This update is rolling out today, and it will be free. Users who update will find these features readily available for their Sonos Ace headphones.

When the headphones launched in 2024, one thing stood out: Sonos was clearly making a push toward home theater-quality audio. Another key highlight was the comfortable fit and build quality of the Ace. In today's announcement, Sonos' vice president of design, Dana Krieger, said, "Sonos Ace was intentionally designed to deliver lasting value in both form and function."

While the build is said to be "timeless," Sonos also lets users replace the earcups. Essentially, if there's a little too much wear and tear or if the cups have become damaged, you can quickly replace them.