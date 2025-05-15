What you need to know

Sony announced its new WH-1000XM6 headphones that take a strong focus on the noise-cancellation aspect of audio.

The company says its stretchable ear cups should limit fatigue over long periods of use, but they also enhance the noise-cancellation aspect of the device.

The headphones feature 12 microphones that work to automatically adjust your sound, so users remain immersed in audio without disruption.

The WH-1000XM6 is available today (May 15) in black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue for $449 ($599 CAD).

Sony's latest wireless headphones are here, and they've arrived with a mechanism that makes their transportation a whole lot easier.

In a press release (via PR Newswire), Sony highlighted the launch of its WH-1000XM6 headphones. The company mentions a few key aspects about the device, most notably its "premium sound." According to Sony, its latest headphones were created alongside the music industry's top recording studios, like Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering.

Regarding the device, Randy Merrill, mastering engineer from Sterling Sound, said the headphones "transport me to a different world with their excellent bass, frequency response, soundstage and detail and truthfully represent the sounds of the recordings that we work so hard to make."

Internally, the headphones are powered by Sony's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3. The processor is said to achieve speeds that are "seven times faster" than its previous edition. Moreover, the WH-1000XM6 features 12 microphones (not a typo). Sony says this helps bring about a leap in noise-cancelling performance, as each mic adjusts your device for more immersive listening in noisy scenarios.

The headphone's Auto Ambient Sound mode will adjust your audio to the sound around you, so you don't miss a beat. Sony says you can use its Sound Connect app to adjust these settings manually or let the headphones do it themselves.

Fold it up, take it with you

(Image credit: Sony)

When it comes to Sony's design, the WH-1000XM6 feature a folding mechanism, which the post states its "durable." The fold makes the headphones a little smaller and more manageable inside bags or airplane pocket, per Sony. Consumers can also find these headphones with a new compact case with a magnetic lock.

The headphones themselves feature an "elegant, soft fit wider headband featuring synthetic leather ensuring a pressure-free fit." Sony highlights the ear cups, stating they have been outfitted with a stretchable material that shouldn't give consumers too much fatigue over long periods of use.

Additionally, there is a responsive touch panel and controls that let users quickly swap between the following modes: noise cancellation, ambient sound, and mute mic.

All in on Sound

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony says its usage of "high rigidity carbon fiber composite material" and a new voice coil helps to bring out every note in your music. The post states voices should be clearer with more defined instrumentals. The headphones even support Edge-AI, which is said to return the full potential of sound that could've been lost during compression.

Feature-wise, the WH-1000XM6 delivers Quick Access and Scene-based Listening. Each can connect to your Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or YouTube Music account.

The noise-cancelling headphones let users continue with their tunes even when plugged in (USB) for a charge. However, the headphones are said to last "up to" 30 hours on a full charge with their noise cancellation active. Sony states users can get roughly three hours of power in just three minutes.

As the WH-1000XM6 headphones launch today (May 15), Sony says you might see its ad campaign with the GRAMMY Award-nominated Post Malone. The artist states, "These new noise-cancelling headphones make you feel completely inside the music."

Sony's newest headphones are available in black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue for $449 ($599 CAD). Consumers can look for them on Amazon, Best Buy, or Sony.com and other retailers.