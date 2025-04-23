Best Buy hits our favorite premium earbuds with $100 OFF this week

Those in need of a good earbud deal that won't sacrifice audio quality are in luck this week, as one of our more-expensive favorites is getting hit with a Black Friday-level discount. At this time, Best Buy is offering $100 off for the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds, which is one of our top picks.

These are some of the best wireless earbuds you can find today, boasting excellent active noise cancellation and EQ features using the Headphones Connect app, along with spatial audio, and up to 8 hours of battery life without even using the charging case. While they're normally a little on the expensive side of some of our other favorites, this discount brings thee premium earbuds down to an even more competitive price point.

Sony WF-1000XM5: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy and other retailers are offering $100 off the price of the Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds, which are our top earbuds pick for anyone who can afford to upgrade. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds normally retail for $300, so cutting a solid $100 off the price definitely makes them more attainable for most buyers.

✅Recommended if: you value a long battery life when it comes to earbuds; having a pair of earbuds with competitive ANC is a priority for you; you want earbuds with some of the industry's best audio quality.

❌Skip this deal if: you want wireless earbuds at an even lower price point than this and you don't care about peak audio quality; you're looking for a super durable pair of earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds came with a lot of important upgrades from the previous generation upon launch, namely including a more comfortable fit, improved touch controls, and the return of some of the industry's best audio quality available.

From features such as a robust ANC and EQ profile to the 360 Reality Audio spatial audio option, these definitely pack a punch. Plus, they'll get listeners up to 8 hours of playback time per charge on their own, or up to 24 hours of battery life with intermittent charges using the charging case. Sony also says it takes just two hours to charge these earbuds to full power.

Additionally, Sony started offering one even-smaller earbud foam tip size with the WF-1000XM5s, offering a huge comfort improvement for those with small ears.