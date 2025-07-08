Since I reviewed the Shokz OpenFit 2 five months ago, I've taken them out for dozens of runs and worn them for chores around the house. Nothing has changed my opinion that these are the best earbuds that runners or cyclists can buy. And now, the OpenFit 2s have fallen to $124.95 (30% off) courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Shokz specializes in bone conduction earbuds like the OpenRun Pro 2 that hug both sides of your ear with targeted vibrations. I prefer a more traditional sound, but still want open-ear spatial awareness and a secure ear hook so I know I'll never get surprised by a cyclist behind me or drop an earbud while sprinting.

Enter the Shokz OpenFit 2! These earbuds deliver surprisingly rich sound — I never have to go above 50% volume outside of phone calls — offer IP55 water resistance so sweat won't damage them, and have an ergonomic hook that doesn't hurt my ears after hours of wearing them.

Save $55 Shokz OpenFit 2: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon This is Shokz's first discount on these 2025 fitness earbuds since they launched, and it's already a huge one! They're a major upgrade over the first-generation earbuds for audio quality, durability, controls, battery life, and charging. Unless you need noise cancellation, the OpenFit 2s will live up to your training needs!

✅Recommended if: You want earbuds that preserve your spatial awareness for traffic or races, deliver immersive audio despite ambient noise, and last for all-day use without feeling uncomfortable.

❌Skip this deal if: You want active or passive noise cancellation, or if you want more advanced earbud smarts like AirPods or Galaxy Buds deliver.

I have my Shokz OpenFit 2s paired to my phone and laptop. They swap from one to the other automatically when you start playing something, so you can transition from workout to work or play without issue.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The first-gen Shokz OpenFit — which are also discounted for Prime Day — have the same perks, but they have problems: finicky touch controls, less comfortable hooks, and a tendency to refuse to charge in the case. Shokz gave the OpenFit 2 stronger magnets to guarantee charging, tactile buttons for easier on-the-run controls, and a better design, and it seriously paid off.

My only complaints about the Shokz OpenFit 2? There's no Find My option if the case falls down a couch cushion, and Shokz doesn't warn you if your case is running out of juice, so the earbuds stay at low power. My advice is to buy the Beige OpenFits so that they're easier to find, and just remember to charge the case every once in a while!

Otherwise, the Shokz OpenFit 2 is my daily running companion, and I'd be thrilled to buy them for this price. But if you're more of a fan of bone conduction headphones, you'll find the other Shokz earbuds on sale for Prime Day, too.