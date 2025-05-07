Powerbeats Pro 2 are my favorite Android earbuds, and they're $50 off for the first time

Apple makes some of the best audio products around, and AirPods are popular for that reason. Unfortunately, they don't work very well with Android phones. If you've been envious of AirPods Pro 2 in the past, you'll be happy to know that the brand-new Powerbeats Pro 2 offer all the best features — and then some — plus full Android compatibility. After using the Powerbeats Pro 2 for months, they're undoubtedly my favorite Android earbuds to date.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: $249.99 $199.95 at Amazon The latest Powerbeats Pro 2 are only a few months old, but they're already 20% off at Amazon. These versatile earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, have ear hooks for a secure fit, and feature a heart rate monitor for workouts. With great sound quality, long battery life, and ANC, you can use these earbuds in the gym or in the office. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99 | Target - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you want a pair of earbuds that work well with any device; you need earbuds that'll perform during workouts or work itself; you need ANC, transparency mode, or long battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't like the sporty look of Powerbeats Pro 2; you want a pair of earbuds with a more compact charging case; the discounted price of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is still too pricey for your liking.

Although the Powerbeats Pro 2 were just released a few months ago, they've already gotten their first sale, and it's a big one. You can snag the Powerbeats Pro 2 with up to 45 hours of total battery life, active nose-canceling and transparency mode features, and an accurate heart rate sensor for under $200 (20% off) at Amazon.

If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, these versatile earbuds at $50 off represent the kind of value you don't want to pass up. Here's why after trying the latest earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Beats, and OnePlus I've chosen to keep the Powerbeats Pro 2 in my ears.

Why I can't live without the Powerbeats Pro 2

The orange Powerbeats Pro 2 next to the Navy original Powerbeats Pro. (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I was a big fan of the original Powerbeats Pro, but I'll be the first to admit that they weren't great for everyday wear. They were workout-first earbuds in a form factor that was too bulky and uncomfortable for daily use. Although it took Beats six years to release a new iteration of Powerbeats Pro, the Powerbeats Pro 2 were worth the wait. They directly addressed my concerns, making the latest version well-equipped for everyday use.

The changes start with a slimmer, more compact form factor — and that goes for both the buds themselves and their charging case. The Powerbeats Pro 2 still have ear hooks, although the new versions are sleeker and follow the natural curvature of your ear. That means, if you choose the right color, they won't look out of place in an office building or coffee shop.

Another reason they're perfect for daily use now is their newfound support for active noise-canceling and transparency mode. The previous generation of Powerbeats Pro were too good at passive sound isolation, meaning I couldn't hold a conversation with the person next to me or order a coffee without taking them out entirely. Now, you get Apple's full suite of ANC modes, meaning you can keep Powerbeats Pro 2 in your ear while having a full conversation or hearing background noise.

Battery and charging is improved too, as you can get up to 10 hours from the earbuds themselves and up to 45 total hours with the charging case. In other words, you can use Powerbeats Pro 2 during an intercontinental flight without ever needing to pop them into their charging case. Or, you can use the earbuds throughout a week of work (and workouts) without powering up the case.

When you do need to charge the Powerbeats Pro 2 case, you have a USB-C port and wireless charging options to do so.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

That was enough to sway me into making the Powerbeats Pro 2 my daily driver, as they're fully-featured across my Macs, Windows PCs, iPhone, and Android phones.

However, if you're looking for even more value, the fact that Powerbeats Pro 2 have an individual heart rate sensor in each earbud could be the differentiating factor. It's using a version of the same technology found in the Apple Watch, and can monitor your heart rate during workouts without needing a separate device.

Put simply, I think these are a better set of earbuds than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 — two great pairs of Android earbuds — at a now-affordable price of just under $200. They're staying in my ears for the foreseeable future, after I used their predecessor for runs for a full six years.