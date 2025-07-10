Don't overpay for earbuds — Sony's WF-1000XM5 are under $200 on Prime Day for a limited time

Right now, everyone's talking about Sony headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones just launched, and the older WH-1000XM5 model is actually the better Amazon Prime Day deal. But if you love Sony audio products, the best Prime Day deal slashes $102 off the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. I review headphones and earbuds for a living, and at their Prime Day deal price of just $198 the Sony WF-1000XM5's are a steal.

With the WF-1000XM5 earbuds, Sony scaled down its insanely-good audio quality and ANC into a compact form factor. They're 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the older model, for instance. They're smaller in size, but not in features — these earbuds have three microphones per side, and two processors that individually handle sound and active noise-canceling.

If you need a pair of stellar wireless earbuds with ANC, the Sony WF-1000XM5 can go toe-to-toe with the best from Apple, Bose, and others. Only now, this Prime Day deal makes them much more affordable, and it won't last long.

Aside from the great sound quality and noise cancelation, we love how much the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feel like an audiophile-grade product. You get fantastic EQ and customization options in the Sony Headphones Connect app. You also have unique audio modes like Sony's 360 Reality Audio and an ear tip fit test to make sure they fit just right in your ears.

Sony also has standout support for Bluetooth audio codecs, which audiophiles will love to hear. SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 are all available on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Specifically, LDAC is a proprietary Sony codec that can handle 24-bit/96kHz sample rates at a bitrate of up to 990kbps. In layman's terms, the Sony WF-1000XM5 could quite literally sound better than any other pair of wireless earbuds on the market.

Whether you're looking to shore up your travel gear during Prime Day or just need an audio refresh, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are such an underrated buy this time of year. At under $200, these earbuds can hang with the best of them.