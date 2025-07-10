Don't overpay for earbuds — Sony's WF-1000XM5 are under $200 on Prime Day for a limited time
These top-notch Sony earbuds can be had at a sweet Prime Day discount.
Right now, everyone's talking about Sony headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones just launched, and the older WH-1000XM5 model is actually the better Amazon Prime Day deal. But if you love Sony audio products, the best Prime Day deal slashes $102 off the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. I review headphones and earbuds for a living, and at their Prime Day deal price of just $198 the Sony WF-1000XM5's are a steal.
With the WF-1000XM5 earbuds, Sony scaled down its insanely-good audio quality and ANC into a compact form factor. They're 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the older model, for instance. They're smaller in size, but not in features — these earbuds have three microphones per side, and two processors that individually handle sound and active noise-canceling.
If you need a pair of stellar wireless earbuds with ANC, the Sony WF-1000XM5 can go toe-to-toe with the best from Apple, Bose, and others. Only now, this Prime Day deal makes them much more affordable, and it won't last long.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Was: $299.99
Now: $198.00 at Amazon
"Sony knows how to make world-class earbuds, and the WF-1000XM5 come with excellent active noise cancelation, sound quality, solid battery life, and plenty of custom features." — Ted Kritsonis for Android Central
✅Recommended if: you want excellent sound quality; you value audiophile-grade customization tools; you need great active noise-canceling.
❌Skip this deal if: you want a slimmer pair of earbuds; you don't like the look of the Sony earbuds.
Price check 💵: $200 at Best Buy | $200 at Sony
Alternative deal 🪙: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $250 $166 at Amazon
Aside from the great sound quality and noise cancelation, we love how much the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feel like an audiophile-grade product. You get fantastic EQ and customization options in the Sony Headphones Connect app. You also have unique audio modes like Sony's 360 Reality Audio and an ear tip fit test to make sure they fit just right in your ears.
Sony also has standout support for Bluetooth audio codecs, which audiophiles will love to hear. SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 are all available on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Specifically, LDAC is a proprietary Sony codec that can handle 24-bit/96kHz sample rates at a bitrate of up to 990kbps. In layman's terms, the Sony WF-1000XM5 could quite literally sound better than any other pair of wireless earbuds on the market.
Whether you're looking to shore up your travel gear during Prime Day or just need an audio refresh, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are such an underrated buy this time of year. At under $200, these earbuds can hang with the best of them.
Prime Day 2025 Android deals — quick links
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.