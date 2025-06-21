Why wait for Prime Day? My favorite headphones are already down to their lowest price
The AirPods Max go back down to $479.
I started using the AirPods Max nearly a year ago, and they've been incredible. They sound much better than I imagined, the connectivity is rock-solid, and they have the best isolation of any product I've used yet. If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want an audio upgrade, this is definitely the way to go.
I use my AirPods Max with plenty of Android phones too, and they hold up just as well as the Bose QC Ultra or Sony WH-1000XM5. The USB-C model is highly convenient to use as it charges using the same cable as all of my other gear, and a new software update unlocks high-res audio, making the headset that much more versatile. The AirPods Max usually retail for $549, but they're down to $479 right now, putting them on the same footing as Sony's new WH-1000XM6.
The AirPods Max combine an elegant design with amazing sound, and they have excellent noise isolation. The bundled case isn't ideal, but other than that, I don't have any issues with this headset.
✅Recommended if: You want the best sound and noise isolation.
❌Skip this deal if: You need spatial audio on Android.
I like the design of the AirPods Max better than Sony's products. The aluminum chassis is heavier than the plastic-clad Bose and Sony headsets, but it gives the Max better durability, and I didn't see any issues with reliability even after a year of extensive use.
While it doesn't look like it, the design has much better comfort than I imagined. The memory foam ear pads do a good job even with extended use, and the knit headband is highly breathable. I also like that you get the Max in unique color options — that's just not the case with most headsets in this category.
What makes the AirPods Max stand out is the sound quality; they have a powerful low-end combined with clean mids and an airy treble, and they do a fantastic job with a diverse set of genres. Also great is the spatial audio mode; there's a noticeable difference to the sound, and the increased soundstage makes music that much more immersive.
The noise isolation is unmatched; the AirPods Max do an incredible job tuning out ambient noises in the vicinity, and they're much more effective than Sony — something I didn't think was possible. I had no problems using the headset on a 10-hour flight, and battery life is equivalent to Bose and Sony rivals.
Basically, the AirPods Max are among the best headsets available today, and the discount to $479 makes them that much more accessible.
