I tested Razer's new BlackShark V3 Pro gaming headset — should Android gamers buy it?

AC Contributor, vinyl collector, and hobbyist drummer Brady Snyder dives into the world of headphones, earbuds, speakers, streaming, and everything in between in Android Audio.

Up until this year, it probably wasn't a good idea to invest serious money in perfecting your Android gaming setup. There were some great accessories on the market, but smartphone hardware wasn't ready yet.

That officially changed in 2025, when Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform became truly capable for gaming and Wi-Fi 7 brought Ethernet-like speeds to Android phones. So, is it time to build out an Android-focused mobile gaming ecosystem?

Razer just announced the BlackShark V3 Pro, a $250 esports-caliber gaming headset designed for platforms like PC and console, but also works with mobile platforms like Android and iOS. I've been testing it for over a week, trying to find out whether this kind of audio gear is excessive or just right for Android gaming.

More importantly, whether this premium headset can cover all your mobile gaming and music listening needs. Here's what I learned.

It's finally time to start taking Android gaming seriously



I tested the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro as part of a standout mobile gaming setup powered by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its core. This phone has an 8-inch main display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip inside, making it the perfect device for portable gaming. Aside from the BlackShark V3 Pro, I also tabbed the Razer Kishi Ultra as my mobile controller.

This entire setup costs around $2,400 — but the bulk of that is the $2,000 foldable. It becomes a lot more realistic if you swap the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for one of the other great Snapdragon 8 Elite phones available. You could also grab the Kishi V2 for $100 instead of the $150 Kishi Ultra.

The BlackShark V3 Pro's build quality and comfort features are impressive



Gaming headsets are starting to sport more premium designs and subdued looks, and this is true of the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro. There's no obnoxious RGB here — just a sleek design available in white or black colorways. You get subtle Razer branding on the top of the headband and on the ear caps, which are swappable and customizable. I tried the white one, but think the black version is slightly more low-key.

The advantage of this kind of style is that you can wear the BlackShark V3 Pro out and about without looking too strange. The headset's boom mic slots into the 3.5mm headphone jack and is detachable. When removed, the BlackShark V3 Pro can go undercover, blending in with all the other over-ear headphones out there.



Going back to the premium feel, the stitching on the leather headband looks and feels nice. The ear cushions are made of memory foam and are lined with a cloth cover, which is very comfortable. A leather or faux leather ear cushion might look more premium, but I think cloth makes more sense here, as it'll hold up better against sweat and will be easier to clean.

Rather than adjusting the fit of the BlackShark V3 Pro via the headband, you do it with a metal wire connecting to the ear cap and audio assembly. Once you get the hang of it, this feels easier and more natural than the typical adjustment methods.



Comfort is a big reason why I think you may be able to use BlackShark V3 Pro as your main pair of wireless headphones. They feel great to wear and the memory foam helps comfort even during long listening or gaming sessions. It's not that bulky, at least for a gaming headset.

The BlackShark V3 Pro weighs 367 grams, and that's less than the 385-gram AirPods Max, which are my baseline for comparing heavy headphones. I'd prefer using a lighter pair for daily use, but if Apple can get away with it, so can Razer.

The sound quality and ANC is way better than I expected



Razer's BlackShark V3 Pro impressed me with its sound quality and active noise-canceling capabilities, especially for a headset. When you dive into the specs, it doesn't end up being all that surprising. Razer is using custom 50mm drivers with bio-cellulose diaphragms and larger magnets. That leads to big sound, better frequency separation, and improved sound imaging.

In other words, the BlackShark V3 Pro has the audio tech inside to produce great sound, whether you're gaming or listening to music. For gaming, these components make it easier to tell where an enemy is coming from, or hear a chest nearby. While listening to music, the benefits translate to creating a wide soundstage with a spatial feel.



Active noise-canceling isn't going to beat headphones from Apple, Sony, and Bose, but it is more than serviceable on the BlackShark V3 Pro. I was able to cancel out planes flying over my balcony while using the BlackShark V3 Pro at half volume, which is all I really need. If you're trying to block out someone watching TV in the next room while you're gaming, this headset has you covered.

Ambient mode leaves a bit more to be desired. It lets in plenty of sound when the volume is low or there's no audio coming from your device. However, while gaming or listening to music, it's somewhat hard to hear the people around you even with ambient mode enabled. To be fair, ambient or transparency modes typically sound like this until you get into the ultra-premium sector of ANC earbuds and headphones.



One thing I love about the BlackShark V3 Pro is how versatile the headset is for connectivity. You can connect the headset to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth, wired via USB or 3.5mm, or using a 2.4GHz receiver. Additionally, the BlackShark V3 Pro features dual connection with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz simultaneously. That means you can be gaming on your PC or console while streaming music from your phone and hear it all through the headset.

Best of all, the 3.5mm jack works in analog mode, meaning you can use it without powering on the headset. This feature is great for keeping the games or music going when your wireless headset dies, and it's far too rare in 2025.



The Razer Audio app is the home for managing the BlackShark V3 Pro's settings and controls on Android, and it's pretty good. It's somewhat barebones, but all the toggles you need are front and center. You can enable Bluetooth low-latency mode for gaming, choose one of nine EQ presets, and pick a control for the customizable roller on the side of the headset.

Who should buy the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro gaming headset?



All told, I loved using the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro with my favorite Android phones. Is a bit overkill? Maybe. At $250, it's a lot to spend on a mobile gaming headset, but the value proposition gets a lot better if you can squeeze some extra utility out of it.

Mobile gamers who also dabble in PC or console gaming can use the BlackShark V3 Pro for both. Since the BlackShark V3 Pro is surprisingly good for music listening, using the headset as your primary over-ears will net you a lot of extra value. Believe it or not, $250 is only considered mid-tier for over ears, so something like the BlackShark V3 Pro would be much cheaper than the best headphone options.