Razer Kishi Ultra offers everything to turn you into a pro mobile gamer

What you need to know

Razer has announced the Kishi Ultra and an updated version of the Kishi V2.

The Kishi Ultra features a USB-C port and can be expanded to fit devices up to the size of the iPad Mini.

This new controller offers "Pro Grade Ergonomics" along with "Sensa HD Haptics" and can even be used to play games on your PC.

Pricing starts at $149 for the Ultra and $99 for the updated Kishi V2, with both controllers available now.

If there's one thing that we know for sure, it's that people love to play games on their phones or tablets. There are already a plethora of great controllers out there, but the Razer Kishi Ultra might just top them all.

This new controller hopes to turn you into a pro with its ergonomic design and a long list of standout features. Getting the mundane stuff out of the way first, the Ultra connects to any of the best Android phones via the USB-C port on the right side. It's also equipped with pass-through charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack if you prefer the latency of wired earbuds over wireless earbuds.

There are a couple of ways that Razer hopes that the Ultra will stand out in an increasingly crowded market. The first of which is the expanded device support, as the Ultra can now be expanded to connect with the 8.3-inch iPad Mini. This is great news for fans of foldable phones, as you don't have to worry about the Ultra not working with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or OnePlus Open.

(Image credit: Razer)

With the USB-C connection, you have much more added versatility than you might have thought. Not only will it work with the latest Android phones, the iPhone 15 lineup, and the iPad Mini, but the Razer Ultra can also be used as your primary controller from your PC, accomplished by just plugging the USB-C cable into your computer.

That's not even the best part about the Ultra. Razer is bringing its Sensa HD Haptics to its top-of-the-line controller, something that is not often seen in this space. At launch, there are a few games and apps that can take advantage of the Ultra's native haptics. These include many of the best emulators for Android but also include Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite, and more.

(Image credit: Razer)

Even more games are capable of taking advantage of the Kishi Ultra's "audio-based haptics," and Razer is hoping to see the list grow as developers jump on board. Paired with the Razer Nexus app, you're able to adjust the sensitivity of audio haptics and enable "voice rejection," so a character interaction doesn't accidentally trigger the haptics.

Speaking of the Razer Nexus app, this aims to be your one-stop shop for everything when it comes to gaming on your phone. This includes acting as a game launcher, calibrating thumb stick dead zones, remapping buttons, and more. As the Kishi Ultra also comes with RGB, you'll use the Nexus app to change the colors and Chroma lighting effects.

With a controller as feature-rich as the Kishi Ultra, you'll need to get your wallet ready. The Kishi Ultra retails for $149 and is available worldwide starting today.