Woah! The top-rated Razr Kishi V2 controller just scored a whopping 50% discount at Amazon, but it won't last long

This is what it looks like if you try to use a Razer Kishi V2 with a Galaxy Z Fold.

Mobile gaming has come a long way since its inception, and nowadays Android controller deals pop up fairly often. One of these offers is an exceptional 50% off the Razer Kishi V2 at Amazon, bringing a normally-$100-controller down to just $50.

Like many Android controllers, the Kishi V2 allows users to program controls in, allowing them to control touchscreen-based games. It includes the nearly ubiquitous controls and buttons layout, featuring a d-pad and analog stick on the left, four buttons and a lower analog stick on the right, and two-level triggers. The included extendable bridge also makes the controller capable of fitting most Android phones, and it also includes a USB-C connection for low input latency gaming.

Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon While Razer's Kishi V2 Pro is our pick for the best upgrade Android game controller, you still can't go wrong with this more affordable, base-level version of the device, especially at half price at Amazon. The Razer Kishi V2 boasts wide-ranging compatibility with its extending bridge, and mappable buttons, allowing users to easily and seamlessly game on most Android devices.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a gaming controller for Android for under $50; you want a gaming controller that allows you to use your smartphone as a built-in screen like a true handheld console; you're looking for something with an ergonomic design.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to the Kishi V2 Pro with improved haptics; portability is a major selling point for you, and you'd rather get a foldable unit like the Asus Rog Tessen.

At just $50 during the current Amazon sale, the Razer Kishi V2 is definitely a strong competitor around this price point. It features USB-C connection for low-latency gaming, as well as passthrough charging to your phone. The extendable bridge is compatible with just about any size of Android phone, and Razer says this controller is compatible with a gaming library of over 1,000 games. Users can also play games that were designed to be played on a touchscreen through the controller's mappable buttons.

The Kishi V2 is fairly slim and portable, though there are definitely other options out there that fit that particular bill even better.