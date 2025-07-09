While I absolutely love being able to play games and emulate old systems on my phones and tablets, touch screen controls are the worst. So if you're like me and prefer physical controls, the GameSir G8 Plus is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day.

Unlike the G8 Galileo, the G8 Plus connects to your devices via Bluetooth instead of USB-C. This is helpful as some phones and tablets don't have a centered USB-C port, but you also can get by without needing to remove the case.

Even at its retail price of $99, I'd wholeheartedly recommend the G8 Plus to anyone. But seeing as it's almost 40% off at $63.99, it's an absolute no-brainer.

✅Recommended if: you want a controller for gaming on the go, regardless of whether it's for a phone, a foldable, or tablet.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something a bit more compact or that offers charging passthrough.

My favorite feature of the G8 Plus has nothing to do with the Hall Effect joysticks, built-in gyroscope, or excellent vibration motors. Instead, it's the fact that with a little bit of help, this controller can be expanded to fit much larger devices like the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When trying to do so, it almost feels like you're going to break the backplate, but that's by design. It's meant to separate far enough for you to be able to move past the two plastic stoppers on the inside.

This is such a popular controller that there are solutions like 3D printed mods from RRtronics to keep everything in place without worrying about messing up the springs. And if you prefer having a USB-C connection instead of Bluetooth, the GameSir G8 Galileo is also on sale for Prime Day, so you can get practically the same experience, minus the Bluetooth.

For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.