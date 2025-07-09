WHOA! My favorite phone controller is cheaper than ever, so I picked up a spare
Seriously, if you like gaming on the go but hate touch controls, the G8 Plus is perfect.
While I absolutely love being able to play games and emulate old systems on my phones and tablets, touch screen controls are the worst. So if you're like me and prefer physical controls, the GameSir G8 Plus is down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
Unlike the G8 Galileo, the G8 Plus connects to your devices via Bluetooth instead of USB-C. This is helpful as some phones and tablets don't have a centered USB-C port, but you also can get by without needing to remove the case.
Even at its retail price of $99, I'd wholeheartedly recommend the G8 Plus to anyone. But seeing as it's almost 40% off at $63.99, it's an absolute no-brainer.
The GameSir G8 Plus offers almost everything you could want from a mobile gaming controller. It's compatible with basically anything that has a Bluetooth connection, and can even be expanded to fit the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
Price check 💵: $69.99 at Best Buy
Alternative deal 🪙: ASUS ROG Tessen for $129.99 $98.79 at Amazon
✅Recommended if: you want a controller for gaming on the go, regardless of whether it's for a phone, a foldable, or tablet.
❌Skip this deal if: you need something a bit more compact or that offers charging passthrough.
My favorite feature of the G8 Plus has nothing to do with the Hall Effect joysticks, built-in gyroscope, or excellent vibration motors. Instead, it's the fact that with a little bit of help, this controller can be expanded to fit much larger devices like the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
When trying to do so, it almost feels like you're going to break the backplate, but that's by design. It's meant to separate far enough for you to be able to move past the two plastic stoppers on the inside.
This is such a popular controller that there are solutions like 3D printed mods from RRtronics to keep everything in place without worrying about messing up the springs. And if you prefer having a USB-C connection instead of Bluetooth, the GameSir G8 Galileo is also on sale for Prime Day, so you can get practically the same experience, minus the Bluetooth.
Prime Day 2025 Android deals — quick links
- Prime Day is coming: see the full list of Amazon deals
- Phones: major discounts on Samsung and Pixel
- Tablets: discounted Galaxy Tab and iPad
- Wearables: up to %45 off Garmin watches
- Most Prime Day deals are members-only: sign up for the 30-day trial
For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.