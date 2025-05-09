I like using TKL keyboards when I'm at my desk, but I get a decent amount of writing done on the iPad Pro M4 and Xiaomi Pad 7 these days, and on those devices, I prefer smaller keyboards. I have a half-dozen 60% keyboards that I switch between, and in the last two months, I used MonsGeek's Fun60 Ultra with either tablet.

MonsGeek is one of several dozen Chinese brands that make mechanical keyboards these days, and its products have a good design and decent value. What I like about the Fun60 Ultra is that it uses TMR switches that are easily configurable, and the small size means it is great to use anywhere. This 60% keyboard is a good value as well, coming in at $89 on Amazon. That gets you the multi-mode variant with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, and it's the one I'd recommend.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Fun60 Ultra has a clean design, and it doesn't take up anywhere as much room as a full-sized keyboard. It has a 61-key configuration, and it pairs with Windows and macOS in addition to Android and iOS. The build quality is fantastic; it is one of the sturdiest sub-$100 keyboards I used, and the all-metal chassis gives it rugged durability.

The aluminum construction is a clear differentiator, and what I also like is that MonsGeek went to the effort of providing shine-through legends on the keys. That's not the case with most keyboards I use — which only provide diffused lighting — and while it's a small thing, it makes a noticeable difference in daily use.

The keys are made out of PBT plastic and are of a good quality, and they make the keyboard enjoyable to use. I tend to switch out the default keys and add my own (I like the LOTR Elvish set), but I didn't feel the need to do so in this instance, and that's mostly down to the shine-through legends.

Oh, and did I mention that the RGB lighting gets bright? You get a good range of visual effects out of the box, and you can easily customize the lighting based on your preferences. The Akko Glare switch that's used on the keyboard has a see-through housing that does a great job diffusing light.

Thanks to four rubber feet at the bottom, the keyboard stays planted on a desk, and while it is on the heavier side (it weighs 2.24lb), it is easily portable. After two months of rigorous use, I don't see any issues with the build quality whatsoever, and the Fun60 Ultra is clearly built to last.

There's a lot to like when it comes to connectivity as well; I used the keyboard predominantly via Bluetooth, but also tested it with USB-C to connect to my Windows machine. Bluetooth connectivity is solid, and it stayed paired to my iPad Pro M4 without any problems. The 4000mAh built-in battery lasts long, and I only had to charge the keyboard once a week.

Interestingly, the keyboard has 8000Hz polling when used with USB-C, and this gives it a little extra versatility if you want a smaller-sized gaming keyboard that's portable. On that note, the keyboard has an Arm Cortex-M4 platform and TMR switches that unlock the Fun60 Ultra's defining characteristic: adjustable actuation point.

Like hall effect switches, TMR switches use a magnetic design, and they deliver better accuracy and granular customization of the actuation point. The Akko Glare linear switch has a 3.4mm travel and minimum 25gf actuation with a max of 48gf, and you can set the actuation point to as low as 0.01mm, delivering instantaneous key presses.

This makes a sizeable difference, and having used several hall effect keyboards over the course of the last year, I'm glad to note that the Fun60 Ultra is among the best in the budget category. The switch doesn't have any wobble whatsoever, and the tray-mounted design makes it highly stable. In short, it has been a delight to use — both for gaming as well as day-to-day writing.

Another unique addition is the ability to add regular 5-pin switches; most hall effect boards only have the provision to slot in magnetic switches, but with the Fun60 Ultra, you can mix magnetic switches with regular mechanical ones, and that's great to see. You'll need to use MonsGeek's software to change the actuation point, and while it has its share of quirks, it gives you extensive customizability.

Ultimately, I didn't think I would use the Fun60 Ultra as much as I did; the rock-solid design combined with the TMR switch makes it a great budget keyboard, and the added customizability and vibrant RGB lighting allow it to stand out. The best part is the value; this is easily one of the best sub-$100 mechanical keyboards you can buy in 2025.