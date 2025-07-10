Although much of my gaming has been relegated to my phone or retro handheld, I still try to squeeze in a few minutes of old-fashioned PC gaming when I can. However, I'm not really a fan of using a mouse and keyboard, as a good controller goes a long way. For the better part of the past year, there's been one controller on my desk, and it's currently $20 off for Prime Day.

Obviously, we're not strangers to GameSir, but until I got the Super Nova, I never really considered them for anything other than mobile gaming. At the time, I was using my Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, but the rubber grips had started to wear off, and something was going on with the left joystick.

But I've always been a sucker for Xbox controllers, so I figured I would end up just buying another one to replace it. Almost a year later, and that has not happened, with the Super Nova still being docked right on my desk.

GameSir Super Nova: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon There are a lot of controllers out there, even from GameSir itself, but the Super Nova remains my favorite of the bunch. It works with every platform, including the Switch 2, and this deal specifically gets you the controller and a charging dock. Price Check: $49.99 $29.99 (No Dock) at Best Buy

✅Recommended if: you want an Xbox Elite controller experience at a fraction of the price, or just want a good controller that comes with a charging dock.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer the ergonomics offered by a DualSense-style controller.

Ever since the Super Nova arrived, I haven't looked back, as it remains my go-to controller whenever playing AAA games on my PC. It probably won't take long to realize why I might like this, since it's basically the same design as Microsoft's controller, down to the rubberized grips.

The controls are all nice and responsive, and I don't even feel the need to install GameSir's Nexus app on my PC. Part of that is because I'm pretty basic and don't really use things like the paddle controls on the back. What I do use, however, are the trigger switches. This shortens the travel distance before the input is recognized, and is an absolute necessity when I'm playing Call of Duty.

And on top of all of that, I never have to worry about plugging in or replacing batteries, as the Super Nova comes with a charging dock. So when I'm done playing, I just put it back on the dock until the next gaming session rolls around.