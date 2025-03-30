Let's just get this out of the way — there are so many mobile controllers at your disposal that we probably don't actually need anymore. Especially if it's just a one-off or one with a different color compared to what was originally released.

That being said, an exception should be made for controllers and other peripherals that hit that nostalgia bone in the right way. Such is the case with the Backbone One: Xbox Edition, which came as a surprise announcement on a random Thursday in March.

The Backbone One was originally launched all the way back in 2020. Then, an updated iteration landed in 2023, implementing a few improvements while also arriving after Apple made the switch from Lightning to USB-C and introducing the PlayStation Edition.

(Image credit: Backbone)

Fast forward to 2025, and there's now an Xbox Edition, but it doesn't just slap lipstick on and call itself a by different name. Backbone worked with Microsoft to bring us a controller with the same Translucent Green color scheme as the original Halo Special Edition Xbox. And it looks simply incredible.

While the PlayStation Edition ditches the ABXY buttons to match up with the shapes on the DualSense controller, you won't find a dedicated PlayStation button. On this latest iteration, the "Capture" button has been (somewhat) surprisingly replaced by an Xbox logo. I say somewhat because I can only assume that this was probably one of Microsoft's requirements before signing off on such a collaboration.

It would've been awesome to have the original Xbox logo, but let's be honest; it's not like there's really much real estate to work with here. Plus, who cares?!? I seriously haven't been this excited about a controller since Nintendo started releasing modern versions of its classic controllers.

(Image credit: 8Bitdo)

While my excitement levels are off the charts, Backbone isn't the only company working with Microsoft on similar collaborations. Earlier this year, 8Bitdo released the Retro 87 keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse, both of which are also equipped with the same Translucent Green shell from the original Xbox.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

8Bitdo also added a bit of extra flair, as the directional keys are translucent and aim to match up with the ABXY colors from the Duke. Now, I want to see what other accessory makers can come up with, provided that devices or accessories are created with some guidance from Microsoft.

That last little bit is important, as it's not like the idea of attempting to invoke nostalgia is new. Far from it. However, most of the time, there's a difference when a company just tries to do something on its own versus when it's able to work with whatever company made the original. And I can't help but feel like that shows very well here.

Last year, Sony refreshed its lineup of devices to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation. Unfortunately, I missed out on getting my hands on any of those before the scalpers got there, but I keep thinking about how it was also a missed opportunity. Imagining a Backbone One styled like the 30th anniversary DualSense would be simply incredible, and you can bet the house that I would have tried to buy one.

Just like how I immediately ordered the new Xbox Edition as soon as I saw that it was announced.