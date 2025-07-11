T-minus 12 hours until your face hates you for not buying this $20 Meta Quest face pad Prime Day deal

The Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, and even Meta Quest 2 are excellent VR gaming consoles, but the out-of-the-box feel could use some improvement. That's where a new face pad comes in, and Kiwi Design makes the best ones on the market. Meta Quest 3 gamers can get the Kiwi Design Quest 3 face pad for under $20 for the first time ever. Just make sure to clip that $5 coupon on Amazon's site to get the full discount.

If you've used a Quest but have never changed out the face pad, you don't know what you're missing. Kiwi makes its pads with a super supple, allergen-free PU leather that'll wick the sweat off your skin during these stupidly hot summer days. They're also ultra-easy to clean, so you can share your headset with someone else without needing to put it in a hazmat bag afterwards. Just remove the pad with the velcro backing, clean it with a cloth and a gentle cleaning agent, and it's good as new!

As a bonus, the plastic piece that snaps into the Meta Quest 3 itself has four ventilation holes on it that not only pull out all the face humidity to keep the lenses from fogging up all the time, but it also helps keep your face cool and somehow magically blocks out light.

Lowest price ever! Save 20% Kiwi Design Quest 3 face pad: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Get sweet relief for your sweating face with this Kiwi Design facial interface replacement for the Meta Quest 3. It's got supple PU leather allergen-free pads, four ventilation holes to keep sweat and lens fog to a minimum, and velcro backing to make them easy to clean. This ONLY works for the Quest 3, so keep scrolling if you're using a Meta Quest 3S or Quest 2.

Meta Quest 3S

Every Meta headset is shaped just a little bit differently, which means you need to buy a different pad for the Meta Quest 3S versus the Quest 3 or Quest 2. That's just fine since the Kiwi Design Quest 3S face pads are also just $19.99 on Prime Day.

These feature the same great supple PU leather pads with velcro backing for easy cleaning, the same four-vent design to help your face breathe and keep lenses from fogging up, and the same light-blocking qualities to keep you fully immersed in your VR games.

Low price alert Save 20% Kiwi Design Quest 3S face pads: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Get the ultimate in VR comfort with this wonderful face pad replacement from Kiwi Design. It swaps out the entire connector piece for a new ventilated one, complete with velcro connections so you can swap out and clean Kiwi's PU leather face pads with ease. Now at its lowest price ever!

Meta Quest 2

If you're still using a trusty old Meta Quest 2 and haven't upgraded to a new face pad yet, it's time to treat yourself to one of the best system upgrades available. I promise this thing will make your Quest 2 feel like a new headset, and your face will thank you in the end.

Kiwi Design doesn't skimp on the Quest 2 face pad just because the system is older, either. This has the same great, soft PU leather pads, the same four-vent design to keep your face cool and fogged lenses at bay, and the same easy-to-clean qualities as the Quest 3 and 3S versions.

Make it feel like new Save 20% Kiwi Design Quest 2 face pads: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The Kiwi Design face pads for the Meta Quest 2 will make your headset feel like new and your face feel better than ever when playing VR games. Even if you get sweaty playing Beat Saber, this design will help wick that away and make it easy to clean up the puddle after you're through. At under $20, it's hard to say no to!

Quest 2 users can also choose from a multi-pack for $30 that gives you two different face pads as well as a custom glasses spacer and lens protector. If you're a glasses user, it's important to grab this one since it has extra room for glasses so you don't accidentally scratch your headset's lenses.