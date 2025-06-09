The Meta Quest 3S crashes back to a record low price during Best Buy's Father's Day sale — I'm not joking

If you've been waiting for the right time to get into VR gaming, take note: Best Buy just dropped one of the best Meta Quest 3S deals I've seen all year. As part of the retailer's sitewide Father's Day sale, you'll receive a straight $30 off the 128GB headset if you place your order today, along with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at no additional cost.

In other words, you're looking at a total of $110 in value on a VR headset that only retails for $299.99. If that's not a good deal, I don't know what is.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $269.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Best Buy Buy the Meta Quest 3S 128GB from Best Buy before the Father's Day sale comes to an end and you'll score a straight $30 off your purchase, knocking the price of the headset down to $269.99. To sweeten the deal, Best Buy is also throwing in that free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, plus a free three-month subscription to Meta Horizon Plus, giving you access to two additional games every month. Need more storage? Upgrade to the 256GB version of the VR headset and you'll increase your discount to $50 off.

If you're unfamiliar, the Quest 3S is basically Meta's attempt at bringing VR gaming to a wider audience by lowering the cost and simplifying some of the hardware.

You get access to the same processing power and library of games as the standard Meta Quest 3, plus some next-gen controller support and upgraded hand tracking. You also enjoy 8GB of RAM and outstanding battery life, and all of the best Meta Quest 3 accessories should work with the Quest 3S with zero issues.

On the other hand, the Quest 3S has a narrower field of view than its counterpart, and the lower-res display means that you'll take a hit in the graphics department. Aside from those minor issues, however, casual gamers comparing the Quest 3S vs the Quest 3 will find that these drawbacks are pretty inconsequential.

And when you consider that the Quest 3S is a full $300 cheaper than the 512GB Quest 3 before you attach any deals (which is the only storage configuration you can buy nowadays), these concessions seem like a small price to pay for one of the best VR gaming experiences around.