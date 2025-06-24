Xbox fans finally get to have a taste of what Master Chief feels like when he puts on the helmet and prepares for battle, thanks to the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition.

This special limited edition Meta Quest 3S ships today for $399 USD or £379.99 GBP, and includes a custom Xbox-themed black and green headset with a pre-installed Elite Strap, a pair of Xbox-themed Meta Quest Touch controllers, and a limited-edition Xbox controller in the box.

Plus, the headset includes the Xbox Game Pass app, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three Months of Meta Horizon+, and features 128GB of internal storage, allowing you to stock up on the best Meta Quest games. The special Xbox controller is already paired with the headset, too, so everything just works out of the box!

The launch of the limited edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition marks the first time Meta has partnered with another company for a new piece of hardware since the announcement that the Meta Quest's operating system, Horizon OS, would become the Android of VR.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition $399.99 at Meta Check Amazon This special edition Meta Quest 3S headset is themed in Xbox black and green, comes with a better, more ergonomic headstrap, special edition Meta Quest touch controllers, a limited edition Xbox controller, 3 months of Xbox Gamepass Ultimate, and 3 months of Horizon+. It's the best value in VR, but it's only available for a short while!

Why this is a big deal

(Image credit: Microsoft / Meta)

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is the best value you'll find in VR today. The Meta Quest 3S is already a value-focused VR headset, but the inclusion of a pre-installed Elite Strap (a $70 value), an Xbox controller (a $65 value), 3 months of Gamepass Ultimate (a $60 value), and 3 months of Horizon+ (a $24 value). That's $119 worth of stuff you're getting for free, plus the fact that there's no other way to get this black-and-green-themed bundle.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition can play all the latest Quest 3-exclusive games like Batman Arkham Shadow, plus all the VR classics like Assassin's Creed Nexus and Beat Saber. In addition, you get access to a giant, resizable virtual screen to play regular Xbox games on anywhere you're sitting, whether that's in your living room or on a plane.

While the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition won't hook up to the Xbox in your living room — like a PlayStation VR2 hooks up to a PS5 — it's totally wireless and can play Xbox games so long as you have Gamepass and internet access.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Microsoft / Meta)

The big draw of using a Meta Quest 3S for Game Pass is that you get a completely personal screen to play on that can be moved anywhere you want. That eliminates neck fatigue brought on by holding a handheld console for a long time, and it also means that you don't need to hog up the TV to play the games you want. It also means you can play those mature Xbox games in the same room your kids are watching Baby Shark without them seeing you tear up demons in Doom.

It's a similar experience to the best Smart glasses, but having a headset on means you get a much wider field of view and also get the option to play mixed reality games or even fully immersive VR games when you want.

If you want to learn more, check out our sister site Windows Central's Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition hands-on.