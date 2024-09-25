Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: More similar than you'd expect

Meta Quest 3S Check Amazon Check Walmart Affordable upgrade Meta has made VR more accessible to consumers again by bringing next-gen gaming and mixed reality apps to the same price point that made the Quest 2 so popular. Its lenses and display are unchanged from the previous generation, but it's more powerful and versatile than ever. For Same processing and graphical power

The Meta Quest 3S is here as a low-priced alternative to the Quest 3. If you compare the Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3 closely, you'll note a ton of similarities. Although it looks like a Quest 2 with new cameras, it shares more in common with the newer headset, from performance to accessories.

If you're a Quest 2 owner, you might have been put off by the Quest 3's higher price and held off on upgrading. Now, the Quest 3S has the same price and many of the same upgrades; however, Meta has also discounted the Quest 3 512GB from $649 to $499 — the original price for the 128GB Quest 3 — and now's a good time to choose the mainline headset, too.

Based on our year testing out the Quest 3 and our Quest 3S hands-on demo at Connect, we'll break down every main similarity and difference between the Meta Quest 3S and Quest 3!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3 specifications Category Meta Quest 3S Meta Quest 3 CPU Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB ($299); 256GB ($399) 128GB* ($429); 512GB ($499) Display 1,832 x 1,920 LCD; 773 PPI; 20 PPD 2,064 x 2,208 LCD; 1,218 PPI; 25 PPD FOV 96º H; 90º V 110º H; 96º V Lens Fresnel Pancake Mixed reality 4MP RGB (18 PPD) 4MP RGB (18 PPD) Depth sensor Software Hardware Slimness (excluding facial interface) 73.9mm 62.3mm Weight 514g 515g Battery 4,325mAh 5,060mAh Controllers Touch Plus Touch Plus

Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: What's the same?

The Meta Quest 3 (left) and Quest 3S (right) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Meta Quest 3S is essentially a hybrid between the Quest 2 visuals and Quest 3 hardware. Before breaking down the specific downgrades, we'll explain every way that the Quest 3S will modernize things for Quest 2 users.

New CPU & extra RAM: Both the Quest 3 and 3S share the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip and 8GB of RAM. Meta says this combination delivers twice-as-fast GPU performance for faster loading times.

Even though the Quest 2 and 3 share most of the same games, the Quest 3 version will often have an exclusive patch with graphical enhancements like higher refresh rates, reduced fog, better lighting and shadows, more enemies or environmental objects on screen at once, better colors, and improved textures.

Quest 3 exclusives: Most developers try to target both the Quest 2 and Quest 3, but some upcoming AAA games will be Quest 3 exclusives because they're too graphically demanding for the Quest 2's headset.

So far, we know of Batman: Arkham Shadow, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and the recently-released Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded. Aside from those, many other upcoming Quest games are Quest 3-exclusive because they need full-color passthrough with high mixed-reality resolution to work well.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Full-color passthrough: Despite the different camera configuration, the Meta Quest 3S has the same 4MP RGB camera with 18 pixels per degree (PPD) passthrough resolution, letting you see your living room in full color, if not at quite the same resolution as full virtual reality.

Mixed-reality games were gimmicky and unpolished when the Quest 3 first launched, but these games have improved significantly in 2024; on the hardware end, Meta fixed mixed-reality warping and made MR apps use 80% less GPU processing in software updates over the summer. With the Quest 3S, you're getting a better MR experience right from the start.

Controllers: The Meta Quest 3S uses Touch Plus controllers, the same controller generation as the Quest 3. These controllers remove the bulky tracking ring, relying on LEDs around the controller body for inside-out tracking. They also add improved haptics.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Weight: Even though the Meta Quest 3S is thicker than the Quest 3, it weighs 1g less (514 vs. 515g), making the fit experience pretty darn comparable.

Accessories: We were surprised to learn that most of the best Quest 3 accessories should carry over to the Quest 3S. According to Meta, its first-party carrying case, Elite Strap, Elite Strap with Battery, Touch Plus Active Straps, Compact Charging Dock, and Link cable will work with the Quest 3S, too. We assume that our favorite third-party Elite Straps will work as well; we'll test this as soon as we have our Quest 3S review unit.

Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: Design and lens changes

The obvious aesthetic difference with the front cameras aside, both the Meta Quest 3S and Quest 3 look very similar to one another, with the white plastic frame, sensors along the edge, and Meta label in front.

One small design difference is that Meta removed the Quest 3's 3.5mm headphone jack from the left arm and moved its right-side USB-C charging port to the left. That gives you fewer headphone options than before; your best bet is wireless earbuds with a USB-C dongle that allows for charging passthrough, so you can still use a battery pack.

The Quest 3 (left) and Quest 3S (right) lenses (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Meta Quest 3 was the first to use pancake lenses, with a flattened, reflective design that takes up less horizontal space but also requires more brightness. Most other VR headsets use thicker Fresnel lenses that make them front-heavy and have a noticeable "sweet spot" at the center. Our Quest 3 reviewer specifically praised the pancake lenses for eliminating that sweet spot for better visual clarity.

One of the Quest 3S' cost cutbacks is using a Fresnel lens. Meta managed to make the Quest 3S 19.3mm thinner than the Quest 2, but it's still 11.6mm thicker than the Quest 3, shifting the weight forward. Just as many people upgraded the Quest 2 with an Elite Strap for better support and security during fast-paced VR games, you'll probably want the same for the Quest 3S.

Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: Display and IPD

The Quest 3S with its Breathable Facial Interface, which won't fit the Quest 3 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Visually, the Quest 3 and Quest 3S both use LCDs, but the Quest 3 (2,064 x 2,208) gives you 30% higher resolution than the Quest 3S (1,832 x 1,920, or the same as the Quest 2 display). That, combined with the Fresnel sweet spot, will make the visual experience familiar to Quest 2 owners and detract a bit from the next-gen graphics.

Also, the Meta Quest 3S shares the Quest 2's shorter and narrower field of view (FoV) compared to the Quest 3.

Unfortunately, the Meta Quest 3S brought back the Quest 2's interpupillary distance (IPD) system to save money. You can slide the lenses to three preset distances — 58mm, 63mm, or 68mm — instead of the IPD wheel and 1mm gaps from 53mm to 75mm you get on the Quest 3.

During our hands-on, we found you could slide the Quest 3S lenses in-between those three IPD presets (about 60mm or 65mm), in case your personal IPD doesn't match one of those three presets; it's just trickier and less exact than on the Quest 3.

Because the Quest 3S made these lens and design changes, Quest 3 facial interfaces won't work with the Quest 3S; Meta will sell a unique "Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface" if you want a comfort upgrade for VR workouts.

Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: Hardware and battery life

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta started out selling the Quest 3 in 128GB and 512GB versions, but it's phasing out the 128GB model and making 512GB the default. The Quest 3S will ship in 128GB and 256GB sizes, matching the Quest 2 before it went out of stock. Most casual VR gamers will happily make do with 128GB of space; your average VR game takes up 5GB or less, though some of the major titles are 10GB or more.

Both headsets use camera sensors to track your controllers or hands and map your surroundings so you don't hurt yourself, as well as a 4MP RGB camera for full-color passthrough. The only camera difference is that Meta gave the Quest 3 a physical depth sensor to determine how close or far away things are, while the Quest 3S uses software to detect it (as the Quest 2 did).

Both the Quest 3 and 3S burn through battery quickly because of the Snapdragon XR2 and 8GB of RAM. But even though the Quest 3S (4,324mAh capacity) has a smaller battery than the Quest 3 (5,060 mAh), Meta estimates that the Quest 3S lasts about 18 minutes longer per charge (2.5 hours versus 2.2 hours).

We assume that the Quest 3's higher resolution and brighter pancake lenses require more power, making the Quest 3S more efficient. We've asked Meta for confirmation on this.

Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Meta)

If you own the Quest 2 and want a new VR headset, then you're probably already happy with the level of immersion the Quest 3S will offer with the same resolution and lens. The Quest 3 resolution and storage boost would certainly be nice to have, but maybe not nice enough to justify spending another $200.

Because it has the same CPU and memory, the Quest 3S will handle all the same VR and MR games equally well, receive support for the same amount of time, and do slightly better for battery life. It may feel more front-heavy, but an Elite Strap will fix that; frankly, we think the Quest 3 needs an Elite Strap for long-term comfort too, so you'll have to spend the extra money either way.

Even though we'll still rank the Meta Quest 3 as the best VR headset today, the Quest 3S will be good enough for everyone who skipped the pricier headset.

