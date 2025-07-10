Meta's Elite Strap with Battery deal is too expensive, so I'm buying this strap instead

I've been making do with the default Quest 3 strap since I got it in 2023, and I'm ready for a change. I looked at the official Meta Quest Elite Strap at 20% off for Amazon Prime Day, but it's still a bit too expensive for me! So I'm following my colleague Nick's lead and looking into his favorite Elite Strap alternative, the Yoges Y13 Elite Strap with Battery, for 37% off ($37.99) instead!

Last year, Nick — our resident Quest accessories expert — wrote about how he and his son "swear by this one as the best Elite Strap on the market" because of its "supple padding" and easy-to-clean material. And you can pop off the battery pack from the rear to charge it separately from the Quest itself.

Save 37% Yoges Y13 Elite Strap: was $59.99 now $37.99 at Amazon This Elite Strap adds 10,000mAh of extra capacity, almost double the Quest 3's built-in 5,060mAh capacity, for hours of extra playtime. It counterweights the front-heavy design, keeps it more secure than the default strap with an adjustable knob, and adds extra cushioning.

✅Recommended if: You want to save money while still upgrading the core Quest 3 experience with better comfort, hygiene, and hours of extra battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the official Meta accessory or another third-party option with a halo strap design that you can tilt more easily.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Among the best Quest 3 accessories, Nick has tested other Elite Straps currently on sale for Prime Day, most notably the BOBOVR M3 Pro for $39.99 (20% off). This gives you a halo-style strap that removes the pressure on your face, with a 5,200mah hot-swappable battery pack.

Save 20% BoboVR M3 Pro Elite Strap: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The popular BoboVR elite strap has a smaller battery pack than the Yoges Y13, but you can buy multiple and swap one in when the other drains. It's a comfortable option with a balanced weight and flexible fit

✅Recommended if: You prefer a halo strap to a more traditional Elite Strap design and are willing to buy some extra battery packs to take full advantage of the hot-swap design.

❌Skip this deal if: You'd rather get the Yoges strap's doubled battery and more secure fit out of the box.

Nick has said this strap tends to wobble a bit for him during high-intensity games, and since I like using my Quest 3 for workouts, I think I'll try Yoges's strap first, even though BoboVR's strap is more popular.

There are other great premium Elite Straps available, like the Kiwi Design H4 for $67 (15% off) or the BOBOVR S3 Pro for 20% off with a head-cooling fan, but I'm focused on a simple, elegant solution that'll save me the most money, meaning the Yoges Y13. Thankfully, you have plenty of options if you decide to upgrade to something even better!