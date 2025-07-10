Meta's Elite Strap with Battery deal is too expensive, so I'm buying this strap instead
My Quest 3 needs a comfort and battery boost, so I'm grabbing this comfy, 10,000mAh battery strap for much less than the official strap.
I've been making do with the default Quest 3 strap since I got it in 2023, and I'm ready for a change. I looked at the official Meta Quest Elite Strap at 20% off for Amazon Prime Day, but it's still a bit too expensive for me! So I'm following my colleague Nick's lead and looking into his favorite Elite Strap alternative, the Yoges Y13 Elite Strap with Battery, for 37% off ($37.99) instead!
Last year, Nick — our resident Quest accessories expert — wrote about how he and his son "swear by this one as the best Elite Strap on the market" because of its "supple padding" and easy-to-clean material. And you can pop off the battery pack from the rear to charge it separately from the Quest itself.
This Elite Strap adds 10,000mAh of extra capacity, almost double the Quest 3's built-in 5,060mAh capacity, for hours of extra playtime. It counterweights the front-heavy design, keeps it more secure than the default strap with an adjustable knob, and adds extra cushioning.
✅Recommended if: You want to save money while still upgrading the core Quest 3 experience with better comfort, hygiene, and hours of extra battery life.
❌Skip this deal if: You want the official Meta accessory or another third-party option with a halo strap design that you can tilt more easily.
Among the best Quest 3 accessories, Nick has tested other Elite Straps currently on sale for Prime Day, most notably the BOBOVR M3 Pro for $39.99 (20% off). This gives you a halo-style strap that removes the pressure on your face, with a 5,200mah hot-swappable battery pack.
The popular BoboVR elite strap has a smaller battery pack than the Yoges Y13, but you can buy multiple and swap one in when the other drains. It's a comfortable option with a balanced weight and flexible fit
✅Recommended if: You prefer a halo strap to a more traditional Elite Strap design and are willing to buy some extra battery packs to take full advantage of the hot-swap design.
❌Skip this deal if: You'd rather get the Yoges strap's doubled battery and more secure fit out of the box.
Nick has said this strap tends to wobble a bit for him during high-intensity games, and since I like using my Quest 3 for workouts, I think I'll try Yoges's strap first, even though BoboVR's strap is more popular.
There are other great premium Elite Straps available, like the Kiwi Design H4 for $67 (15% off) or the BOBOVR S3 Pro for 20% off with a head-cooling fan, but I'm focused on a simple, elegant solution that'll save me the most money, meaning the Yoges Y13. Thankfully, you have plenty of options if you decide to upgrade to something even better!
