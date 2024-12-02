My favorite Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap is $100 less than Meta's on Cyber Monday

Yoges makes some of my favorite Meta Quest accessories and the company's newest head strap for the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S is just $29 on Cyber Monday. This thing just came out a few weeks ago making this deal even crazier than usual.

Add that to the fact that this makes it $100 cheaper than the official Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap with Battery — seriously, check it yourself if you think I'm lying — and you've got the deal of a lifetime.

Aside from being stupidly affordable, this Yoges Y13 Elite Strap works for both the Meta Quest 3 and 3S and comes with a magnetically-detachable battery that you recharge with any normal USB-C charger. This 10,000mAh battery is twice the size of the one in the Quest 3 or 3S, so we're talking more than double the battery life when using it.

Yoges Y13 Elite Strap with Battery: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon Yoges makes amazing Meta Quest accessories, and this Elite Strap is not only the most comfortable one on the market, but it's also got a massive battery and a miniscule price tag thanks to this nearly 50% off Cyber Monday deal.

✅Recommended if: You're looking to replace that uncomfortable cloth head strap with something far better and also want to add hours of additional battery life to the Quest 3 or Quest 3S.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't like the fit of Elite Straps. Some people prefer the halo-style head strap design. If that's you, give the Kiwi Design H4 a shot, instead.

The cloth strap that comes with the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S isn't great. It doesn't help balance the headset's weight very much and it is more difficult to adjust than I'd like. This Yoges Elite Strap is super simple to adjust thanks to the handy wheel on the back that tightens or loosens the strap without any fuss.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Supple padding all around the head strap ensure that it feels cushy on your head — not heavy — and the strap design ensures it stays in place even during the most high-action games. No wobble! That padding is also really easy to spray and wipe down, unlike the default cloth strap that absorbs sweat (YUCK).

Not only that, but the battery that magnetically attaches on the back helps add a nice counterweight that further balances the headset. Installation is super easy as you'll just pop the old one off and click the new one onto the arms on each side of the Meta Quest. Plug in the battery cable that's preinstalled on the strap and you're ready to play and charge as you please.

My son and I both swear by this one as the best Elite Strap on the market, and this deal makes it impossible to pass up!