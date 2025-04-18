The Meta Quest 3S FINALLY gets discounted at Best Buy — plus you can claim $70 of free stuff

Meta doesn't like to discount its Quest headsets. It used to give out gift cards on Black Friday while keeping the Quest 2 and 3 at full price, and the Quest 3 512GB hasn't fallen below $499 since its 2023 launch. That context should make it clear how rare this $30 discount on the Meta Quest 3S 128GB ($269) is!

Meta did discount the Quest 3S 256GB in January, but that still cost $350. At $269, the Quest 3S is nearly half the price of the Quest 3 with the same games and performance, though with downgraded resolution and FoV.

The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best VR headsets available, and I wouldn't hold out for a better price because Meta is running out the clock on its free Batman: Arkham Shadow credit for new Quest 3S owners. After April 30, you'll have to pay the full $50 for this fantastic AAA title that lives up to the hype as one of the best Meta Quest games ever.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy The Meta Quest 3S is an all-in-one VR headset that lets you fully immerse yourself without distracting wires. You'll appreciate how you can switch from VR to full-color mixed reality of your living room with the tap of a button, plus access to newer VR games with the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip. Plus, you get a free $50 game (Batman: Arkham Shadow), a deal that goes away after April 30, and three months of Meta Quest+ for dozens of great games.

The Quest 3S also comes with three months of Meta Quest+. Like Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus, you get access to a library of 30+ games, plus two new games per month that you use it; it includes masterpiece Quest titles like Asgard's Wrath 2, Walkabout Mini Golf, and Red Matter, enough content to easily fill three months of playing.

Whether you keep paying for Quest+ after three months or not, you're still getting one permanent $50 game and demos with dozens of games that mostly cost about $15–30 each, saving you a good chunk of money in the long run!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you buy the Quest 3S from Meta directly, you can save $30 on the headset and another $20 on the official Carrying Case.

Of course, I can also point you to a "free" Meta Quest 3S deal from Verizon, if $269 sounds like too much.

Upgrade your home internet to Verizon 5G Home Plus, and the carrier will give you a free Meta Quest 3S 128GB (or 43-inch Samsung TV) to go with your plan if you use it for at least six months. Depending on how much you spend on internet now — and whether you prefer 5G or cable — getting the free Quest 3S could be the cherry on top of better service.

Sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan and get a FREE Meta Quest 3S or Samsung TV at Verizon Ready for a new internet provider? Join Verizon Home Internet with the 5G Home Plus plan anytime before April 30 to lock in your chance to get a free Meta Quest 3S 128GB headset! The Home Plus plan comes with Verizon's "fastest speeds" and Ultra HD 4K video streaming.

If you've never tried a VR headset before, the Meta Quest 3S is a fantastic and affordable starting point to immerse yourself and your loved ones in virtual worlds, to see if you really like it before you upgrade to a costlier headset.

Meta says this deal will last until April 26, but that may not apply to every retailer, so snag one now if you're interested!