Best Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 games 2023

Among the several hundred games and apps on the Meta Quest storefront, most of them cost between $10 and $40 while only offering about three to five hours of gameplay on average. The Meta Store isn't like Steam, where you can build up huge libraries for cheap; and 64GB or 128GB headset owners have to be careful not to fill up their hard drives with junk.

That's where our team of VR fanatics comes in! We spend a lot of leisure time blocking out reality with the Oculus Quest 2, and our picks for the best Oculus Quest games come personally recommended. We attached our names to our absolute favorites in each category, so you know we played and judged them for ourselves before endorsing them. Some games even have demos so you can try before you buy!

From action and exercise to horror and puzzle games — and even some App Lab and Oculus Link games thrown in for good measure — here are our favorite Meta Quest games in each category. Use the drop-down menu above to jump straight to your section of choice.

Also, don't forget to check out the list of upcoming Oculus Quest games! We update it every month so you're sure to find plenty of fresh titles coming soon that'll wet your whistle.

Recent changelog

Updated March 8. Added: Per Aspera VR (Strategy), Drop Dead: The Cabin (Multiplayer shooters), The Light Brigade (Shooters), Barbaria (Action).

Removed: GORN, Vader Immortal, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Deisim, and Robo Recall.

Moved: Demeo to Multiplayer, Arizona Sunshine to horror.

Updated Population: One description since it’s now free-to-play.

Updated April 14. Replaced Drop Dead: The Cabin with Breachers (Multiplayer shooters)

Updated June 20. Added Budget Cuts Ultimate (Action), Another Fisherman's Tale (Puzzle)