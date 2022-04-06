Walkabout Mini Golf VR brings Myst courses and puzzles this fall

What you need to know

Walkabout Mini Golf is a virtual reality game for Quest and SteamVR that features mini golf courses in fantastical settings.

Developer Mighty Coconut will be working with Myst studio Cyan to adapt the almost 30-year-old game into mini golf courses.

The Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst DLC is scheduled to release in Q4 2022.

Myst, the almost 30-year-old Macintosh and Windows PC classic puzzle game, will have its mysterious island turned into virtual reality playable mini golf courses in Walkabout Mini Golf later this year.

Walkabout Mini Golf developer Mighty Coconut announced it had a signed a deal with Myst studio Cyan to bring the graphic adventure game to VR mini golf as DLC courses. The add-on will be available on Quest, Quest 2, SteamVR, and "forthcoming VR platforms" in Q4 2022.

The Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst DLC will contain 36 courses consisting of 18 easy mode holes and 18 hard mode holes featuring familiar settings, objects, and puzzles from the game. It can be played solo or with up to four players. There are also secrets to uncover with 18 lost balls to collect, a “fox hunt” scavenger expedition, and a commemorative putter to earn.

We're collaborating with @cyanworlds to develop Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst to be released later this year! The course will feature immersive gameplay with realistic physics, and iconic settings, objects, and the spirit of puzzles from the Myst saga.

This will be the second licensed add-on for Walkabout Mini Golf after the studio announced last month (opens in new tab) that it would team up with The Jim Henson Company to adapt the 1986 classic fantasy film Labyrinth into VR mini golf courses. The Labyrinth DLC is scheduled to release sometime this summer.

Myst is also no stranger to VR after it was remade for Quest and Quest 2 in late 2020 and came to Steam in 2021. Both Walkabout Mini Golf and Myst VR are on our list for the best Quest 2 games, so it should seem like no surprise that this collaboration will satisfy fans of both games.