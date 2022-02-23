What you need to know
- Pistol Whip is an action-rhythm first-person shooter for Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and VR on PC.
- The Encore update will add two new songs, a multiplayer Party Mode, and more improvements.
- The update will also bring more modifiers for the endless Styles system, which has been popular with players since its addition last year.
Rhythmic action VR first-person shooter Pistol Whip is getting a big update with new scenes, a local multiplayer mode, and more modifiers for the Styles system.
The Encore update for the Quest 2 and PlayStation VR title will add two more scenes, or levels, to the game for a total of 30 songs. The new scenes will each feature an end credits song from Pistol Whip's previous DLC campaigns: The Way Home by Magic Sword from the post-apocalyptic 2089 campaign and Fist Fight by by Devora from the western-themed Smoke & Thunder campaign.
Players will be able hand off the VR headset and challenge others next to them in the game's new Party Mode, where preferred scenes and modifiers are set and players try to score the highest for local leaderboards. The Styles system is also receiving three new modifiers such as determining scores based solely on accuracy, shooting with the beat, and swapping enemies with "abstract Targets."
According to Pistol Whip developer Cloudhead Games, players have posted over 2.5 million scores across more than 100,000 unique leaderboards and over 5,000 unique styles played every week since the Styles system was introduced last August.
Additionally, the Encore update for one of the best Quest 2 games will add three new weapons, four winter weapon wraps, and UI improvements. The studio had been teasing the update for Thursday, Feb. 24 on Twitter since last week.
