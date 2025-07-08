This is the best Meta Quest 3S Prime Day deal I've ever seen, and it even includes free games
Prime Day has the lowest price we've ever seen on the Meta Quest 3S!
Portable gaming is in vogue right now, but with so many choices, how do you decide which system to pick up? I say vote with your wallet and get something that not only costs less than most options but also gives you a mountain of great games at the same time. I'm talking, of course, about the Meta Quest 3S.
The Meta Quest 3S is the wallet-friendly version of the Meta Quest 3, packing in the same powerful chipset and Quest 3-exclusive games, all without the high price tag. That's even truer on Prime Day where the Meta Quest 3S hit its lowest price of all time, starting at just $249 out the door and coming with a slew of free games, to boot!
First, choose your storage size of choice. The 128GB variant is on sale for $50 off right now, while the 256GB model is $70 off. If you have no interest in playing Gorilla Tag, I suggest picking up the 256GB model so you can get Batman Arkham Shadow for free and get double the storage as a bonus.
Meta Quest 3S 🎮
Was: $299.99
Now: $249.99 at Amazon
"Meta has once again surpassed all expectations of what a standalone VR headset can be for just $299. The Meta Quest 3S is quite literally a Quest 3 with the Quest 2's lenses and display, better hand tracking and low light tracking, a new mixed reality button on the headset, and all the exclusive games the more expensive Quest 3 gets." — Nick Sutrich for Android Central
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
✅Recommended if: you've been wanting to get into VR gaming or are looking for a wallet-friendly upgrade for an older Quest 2. You'll get all the great new games, including upcoming exclusives like Deadpool VR, plus free games out of the box.
❌Skip this deal if: you want the super clear lenses and wider FoV of the more expensive Meta Quest 3, or would prefer the Xbox Edition of the Meta Quest 3S because of its free pack-ins and sleek black-and-green style.
Choose the 128GB model if 🦍: You want $50 in Gorilla Tag freebies, or just want the least expensive Meta Quest model.
Choose the 256GB model if 🦇: You don't care about Gorilla Tag, love Batman, or think you'll fill up 128GB of storage quickly.
Price check 💵: $249 at Walmart | $249 at Best Buy
Alternative deal 🪙: Meta Quest 3s Xbox Edition - $399 at Best Buy
If you've never played a modern VR console, you're in for a treat. The Meta Quest 3S is a portable gaming console just like a Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, or any other equivalent you can think of. You put it on your head, hit the power button, and are instantly transported to other worlds that you play inside of rather than staring down at a tiny screen.
There's no way to accurately describe the feelings VR gaming elicits until you've tried it for yourself. Before you start, I recommend ensuring that you set the lens spacing properly to provide the best comfort; otherwise, you could get tired eyes after a short while.
All Meta Quest 3S consoles come with 3 months of the Meta Horizon Plus gaming subscription for free. With Horizon Plus, gamers get to keep two free preselected games each month, plus get access to a rotating library of two dozen of the best Meta Quest games so long as you have an active subscription. It's a lot like PlayStation Plus or the old Xbox Live model.
