Portable gaming is in vogue right now, but with so many choices, how do you decide which system to pick up? I say vote with your wallet and get something that not only costs less than most options but also gives you a mountain of great games at the same time. I'm talking, of course, about the Meta Quest 3S.

The Meta Quest 3S is the wallet-friendly version of the Meta Quest 3, packing in the same powerful chipset and Quest 3-exclusive games, all without the high price tag. That's even truer on Prime Day where the Meta Quest 3S hit its lowest price of all time, starting at just $249 out the door and coming with a slew of free games, to boot!

First, choose your storage size of choice. The 128GB variant is on sale for $50 off right now, while the 256GB model is $70 off. If you have no interest in playing Gorilla Tag, I suggest picking up the 256GB model so you can get Batman Arkham Shadow for free and get double the storage as a bonus.

If you've never played a modern VR console, you're in for a treat. The Meta Quest 3S is a portable gaming console just like a Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, or any other equivalent you can think of. You put it on your head, hit the power button, and are instantly transported to other worlds that you play inside of rather than staring down at a tiny screen.

There's no way to accurately describe the feelings VR gaming elicits until you've tried it for yourself. Before you start, I recommend ensuring that you set the lens spacing properly to provide the best comfort; otherwise, you could get tired eyes after a short while.

All Meta Quest 3S consoles come with 3 months of the Meta Horizon Plus gaming subscription for free. With Horizon Plus, gamers get to keep two free preselected games each month, plus get access to a rotating library of two dozen of the best Meta Quest games so long as you have an active subscription. It's a lot like PlayStation Plus or the old Xbox Live model.