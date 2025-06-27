The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is proving to be a huge hit with Xbox and VR fans, already selling out at Meta's official storefront just three days after its announcement. While you can't get it from Meta anymore, you can find it at one store that might be right down the road.

I'm talking about Best Buy, of course, which still has stock of the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for $399. Meta said this was a "limited edition" product, but we didn't think it was quite this limited. Either way, if you want one before they're gone forever — or before scalpers charge you an arm and a leg on eBay for one — now's the time to act!

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: $399.99 at Best Buy The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is the best value in VR right now, shipping with a special black-and-green color scheme for the Quest 3S headset and Touch controllers, plus a special edition Xbox controller in the box. It's also got a custom Elite Strap preinstalled, comes with 3 months of GamePass Ultimate, and 3 months of the Meta Horizon+ VR gaming service. That's a $518 value for $399. Hard to beat that, even before Prime Day!

Why buy the Xbox Edition?

(Image credit: Microsoft / Meta)

While the Xbox Edition isn't any different inside from a normal Meta Quest 3S, everything else about the package is. This version features a special black-and-green color scheme that can't be found anywhere else, and it's applied not only to the headset but also to the controllers.

Meta includes a special edition preinstalled Elite Strap with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, adding substantial comfort improvements over the standard Meta Quest 3S headset. This headstrap replaces the lame cloth strap with an adjustable hard plastic design that features extra padding and a better weight distribution system. Since a headstrap is the first Meta Quest 3S accessory we recommend everyone buy, this checks off a box from the get-go.

The included Xbox controller has a unique color scheme and is pre-paired to the system, making it easy to play games on Xbox GamePass on a giant virtual screen. You can also use it for any other kind of traditional game on a giant virtual screen, as well as some crazier things like Nintendo 3DS games in full 3D via a special emulator.

Since it's still a Meta Quest 3S underneath the fancy paint job, you can play all the best Meta Quest games in VR or mixed reality. Additionally, since this is a standalone VR console, you won't need to connect it to a PC or another console to play. Just pop it on your head and play anywhere, including on airplanes or at your in-laws.