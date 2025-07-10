I'm buying this 67%-off Ray-Ban Meta cable to solve my battery problems

I love my Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and even ran a half marathon wearing them to get some candid footage of my race. But even at less than two years old, the battery is already starting to wane, and there's no easy way to attach a battery to them without looking like a lunatic.

But I'm willing to try anything, especially with Amazon Prime Day making people's gimmicky Ray-Ban mods more affordable. So even though it has no reviews, I'm taking a chance on this Extension Charging Cable for $23.19 (67% off) that links your glasses and charging case for on-the-go charging while still wearing my Ray-Bans.

Save 67% DAIERTEK Ray-Ban Meta Extension Charging Cable: was $69.99 now $23.19 at Amazon Compatible with the Headliner, Wayfarer, and Skyler styles of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, this cable clips to the bridge charging pin, is secured with a silicone ring, and drifts down to your official charging case, slotting directly onto the connector where your glasses usually go.

I like the idea of using the charging case as intended, simply holding it in my left hand as I walk around snapping photos with my glasses using my right hand. The company also makes a USB-C charging cable for $31.18 (38% off) that slots into your phone instead — making it more convenient to hold but also draining your phone battery. Only you can decide which you prefer, but I don't want my phone dying to keep my glasses running.

(Image credit: DAIERTEK)

Either way, you're getting a thin, black charging cable that will (in theory) blend in atop your glasses (assuming you chose a darker finish). But that front clip-on and cable tether will stand out, like a strip of tape on a movie nerd's broken glasses, so it's best suited for (say) a long nature walk where you don't care as much about style.

✅Recommended if: You want to extend your Ray-Ban Meta battery life, don't mind carrying the charging case around with you, and have a darker pair on which the cable won't stand out too much.

❌Skip this deal if: You'd rather buy the version that drains your phone battery, or you'd rather let your glasses die then make them look too dorky with a cable attached.

I obviously can't tell you if this mod will work without having tried it myself, nor if the cable is long enough to keep the charging case in your pocket as you walk. But I appreciate this unique and clever approach to solving the battery problem with my glasses, and I'm hopeful it'll solve my problems.

Eventually, I'm going to look into Meta Oakley glasses, which have doubled battery life over the Ray-Ban Metas, or the leaked 3rd-generation Ray-Ban Metas that are supposed to have "significantly longer battery life" than my current pair. But until then, this is my best solution available for an emergency on-the-go recharge.

Otherwise, my colleague and fellow smart glasses fan wrote about other under-$25 Ray-Ban Meta accessories on sale for Prime Day that you should check out!