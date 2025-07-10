What you need to know

Leaked renders show off two fresh Ray-Ban Meta styles—'Aperol' (sunglasses) and 'Bellini' (optical)—hinting at a shift from the one-style-fits-all approach.

Both models are expected to have much better battery life and next-level AI with object detection, scene recognition, and maybe even facial ID.

A rumored always-on mode could keep cameras and sensors running nonstop, letting the AI give live reminders.

It looks like Meta and Ray-Ban are gearing up to introduce new smart glasses sooner than anticipated, and we've got a sneak peek thanks to some recently leaked renders.

A group calling itself XR Research Institute (via UploadVR) has shared two images that appear to showcase two fresh Ray-Ban Meta models: a sunglasses variant labeled “Aperol” and a prescription-lens style named “Bellini.”

This could be a refreshing break from the usual one-style-fits-all approach, giving users more personalized choices. Bellini does echo the current Headliner look, but it'll be worth watching if these distinct designs actually make it to shelves.

These code names aren't new, as they were also mentioned in a May report by The Information, linking them to future Meta eyewear releases.

Smarter + longer lasting

According to XR Research Institute, both models boast significantly longer battery life compared to the current Ray‑Ban Meta glasses. And they could pack smarter AI too, with features like real-time object detection and scene recognition.

These rumored features line up with what The Information reported earlier—a “super sensing” mode that could keep Meta AI running for hours, a big leap from the current 30-minute limit.

Potential new tricks include reminders for forgotten items and facial recognition: imagine being told someone's name as soon as they walk into view.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XR Research Institute via UploadVR) (Image credit: XR Research Institute via UploadVR)

Beyond facial recognition, Meta’s AI might soon get even smarter. Picture it reminding you to grab your keys if you forgot, or nudging you about groceries as you head home. The super-sensing mode keeps the cameras and sensors running nonstop so the AI can stay locked in on your day-to-day activities.

Here’s where timing gets interesting. XR Research Institute thinks these models might arrive before the year’s end. But The Information puts Aperol and Bellini off until 2026.

Currently, Ray‑Ban Meta glasses come in various frame styles (Wayfarer, Headliner, Skyler), all compatible with clear, sun, polarized, and Transitions lenses. But this rumored pivot to separate optical and sunglass models could signal a bold new direction for the lineup.