What you need to know

A new Oakley Meta partnership was teased on social media with a June 20th announcement date.

Meta created a new Oakley Meta Instagram channel, signaling a new product line similar to Ray-Ban Meta.

We're expecting the announcement to cover Oakley Meta smart glasses, which are said to feature a centered camera on frames similar to Oakley Sphaera glasses.

Previous leaks refer to these are more sports-focused smart glasses than Ray-Ban Metas.

After months of rumors, the Oakley Meta partnership is finally official. Meta teased the new partnership on social media, creating a new Instagram Oakley Meta account, teasing that "the next evolution is coming on June 20."

We first heard about a potential Oakley Meta partnership back in January. Leaks suggested a new pair of smart glasses was in development, dubbed "Supernova 2," a direct follow-up to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which feature the code name "Supernova."

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses feature a camera on the left side of the frame, while Oakley Meta Smart Glasses are rumored to feature a camera in the center.

Oakley Meta Smart Glasses are also rumored to use Oakley Sphaera frames. I created a mock-up above using Sphaera frames and an Xreal Eye camera centered just under the nose bridge, similar to how Xreal positions it on Xreal One series smart glasses.

While we don't have official imagery of these new Oakley glasses just yet, this should give you an idea of how they might look.

Sportier than Ray-Bans

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Pictured above are the ENGO 2 HUD smart glasses, which look similar to many Oakley styles. ENGO 2 HUD features a small screen to help athletes keep track of stats without having to look down at a watch, but we don't expect Meta to pack a display into Oakley Meta Smart Glasses. Instead, it's far more likely that these Oakley frames will be designed for streaming and recording footage as their main function.

If Oakley Meta Smart Glasses are anything like the Ray-Ban Metas, they'll feature the battery and other electronics in the arms rather than on the nose bridge as ENGO did. While it's possible that Meta could outfit its new Oakley-branded smart glasses with fitness-focused extras like a heart rate monitor, we haven't seen credible rumors yet suggesting that as a possibility.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We do expect Oakley Meta Smart Glasses to be a better fit for athletes than Ray-Ban Metas, though. Android Central's Michael Hicks recently ran a marathon with Ray-Ban Metas and found that, while the functionality was excellent, the fit wasn't quite right for running. Oakley Meta Smart Glasses should fix this with a design that's better suited for athletic activities, including running, cycling, and other sports.

We fully expect Meta to introduce a third generation of Ray-Ban Meta glasses later this year, as well, which are said to include a display in one of the lenses. But we probably won't see these until Meta Connect 2025 in mid-September.

For now, Oakley Meta Smart Glasses will be the first big commercial smart glasses announcement from Meta in 2025. Given that Ray-Ban Metas sold 2 million units and counting, we're curious how Oakley Meta glasses will match up for popularity.