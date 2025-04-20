Sunday Runday (Image credit: Android Central) In this weekly column, Android Central Wearables Editor Michael Hicks talks about the world of wearables, apps, and fitness tech related to running and health, in his quest to get faster and more fit.

This week, I wore augmented reality glasses that showed my pace, heart rate, power, and other stats in the corner of my vision while running, the data ported over from my Garmin Fenix 8. While I don't think the hardware is quite there yet, it's enough to excite me about the future possibilities.

I need more time to review my ENGO 2 AR glasses properly, but the concept fascinated me when ENGO pitched their running HUD to me. Would seeing real-time stats with just a glance inspire or distract me?

The design is best suited to cyclists who need to keep their eyes on the road and off their watch or bike computer. However, there's a reason why so many runners rely on audio prompts to display their stats, without having to break stride and look down at their wrists.

So, I wore these smart glasses on some hilly runs and hikes, using stats like elevation gain and average ascent speed to motivate myself to keep pushing, plus my average heart rate to see if my training load focus would fall into low/high aerobic or anaerobic zones.

My main takeaways? Like most AR glasses, this running HUD's design and visibility require some improvement, as does the software. However, when we start to see glasses with lighter frames and wider field of view (FoV), fitness-focused smart glasses could become a real use case.

Running AR glasses have to find the right balance

ENGO knew that runners and cyclists wouldn't put up with heavy AR glasses. The ENGO 2 only weighs 36–41g, depending on the size, or a little over an ounce. That's lighter than Meta Ray-Bans (about 50g) without any holographic tech, and well below AR glasses like Meta Orion (90g) or Xreal One (87g).

It also has an all-day battery. It's rated for 12 hours, and while I haven't worn them that long, the percentage barely dipped after an hour of use. Compared to battery-guzzling AR glasses tethered to a phone or battery, that's pretty great.

Then again, these ENGO 2 glasses don't have traditional smart glasses features like cameras, speakers, or an AI assistant. They're highly specialized and rely on data from another device to work. In other words, they're only that efficient because of their simplicity.

My first real issue with the ENGO 2 is that its weight is centered on the bridge and nose pads, where the battery and HUD are located. The guts of the device block my center FoV and make the frames slide down my nose every few strides.

My second issue is that ENGO was so conscientious about keeping athletes' vision unblocked that the monocular holographic portion is small, blurry (to my near-sighted eyes), and becomes cut off whenever the glasses slide down my nose. I can read everything, but I have to take my eyes and attention off the trail to do so.

Plus, ENGO 2 glasses rely on a finicky motion control sensor to swipe between data fields. I'd find myself waving my hand in front of my face several times before it registered the switch, and since there's no "back" option, you must wave through your entire dashboard to return to the first set of stats. It's better than awkward button controls, but still more distracting than I'd like.

ENGO sent me the photochromic glasses that adjust to the current light. They're easier to wear in any conditions than the static sunglasses, but also a bit goofier looking without that reflective layer, so I might feel a bit self-conscious wearing them at a race.

Again, this isn't a review. I'm mainly using the ENGO 2 as an example of how challenging it is to get AR glasses right.

Why athletes should pay attention to smart and AR glasses (eventually)

The moment I reviewed Meta's Ray-Bans, I saw their fitness potential. So it doesn't surprise me that Meta sees it too: its next Oakley smart glasses will supposedly target athletes. It even added HR tracking to its research AR glasses, though I wonder how accurate it is compared to a smartwatch or chest strap.

Just like the ENGO 2, Meta Ray-Bans tend to slide down my nose while running, and the weight takes getting used to. However, the built-in speakers fulfill the same open-ear headphone niche as my Shokz OpenFit 2s, and the camera allows you to capture candid, first-person photos or videos of your races or activities.

Since smart glasses are essentially portable Bluetooth speakers, they can already read audio prompts from a Garmin watch for lap or mile data, or when you leave your target zone. However, that's not as dynamic as AR glasses, which continuously display this data.

What if someone — Meta, Google, Samsung, or someone else — can pull off the whole package? Could we see AR glasses with audio and AI capabilities packaged with holographic tech and HR tracking? Ideally, with a wider FoV that makes data more naturally readable without obstructing your vision?

Meta's upcoming Hypernova AR glasses will feature a monocular display in the bottom-right lens area, along with an upgraded camera and an sEMG band that detects finger gestures for controls. Imagine if you could tap your fingers together mid-stride to pull up your HR data in your vision, then tap them again to clear the display?

Meanwhile, Google and Samsung are developing Project Haean smart glasses with holographic capabilities that only weigh 50g or so. There's no guarantee that these glasses will support fitness use cases, but it's reasonable to expect that Android XR might offer turn-by-turn navigation for GPX routes or display your Fitbit or Samsung Health data for workouts.

Yes, these are just hypotheticals. However, I honestly believe that smart glasses brands will follow ENGO's lead and treat fitness as a major use case, once they're petite and long-lasting enough to appeal to users outside the hardcore tech sphere.

Now's the time to ask yourself: Do you want a HUD to display your health data, so you're always aware of whether you're sticking to your target pace or falling short? Or do you think your current fitness smartwatch or bike computer is enough?