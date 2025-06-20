Oakley and Meta's new smart glasses are built for athletes, and they look insane
The Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses are a new breed of 'Performance AI glasses' designed to give you an edge.
What you need to know
- Oakley and Meta teamed up for the Oakley Meta HSTN—smart glasses made for a sportier audience.
- These specs feature a 3K Ultra HD camera that lets you film your ride, run, or trick hands-free.
- Open-ear speakers pump tunes or podcasts while keeping your ears free for the real world.
- There are six frame options, including a $499 limited edition with gold accents, with the standard styles starting at $399.
If you thought smart glasses peaked with camera-equipped specs for influencers, think again. Oakley and Meta have teamed up to launch the Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn), a performance-focused pair of smart glasses built for sportier consumers who want tech that can keep up.
Talk of Meta teaming up with Oakley for a sportier spin on its Ray-Ban smart glasses has been floating around since January, and now it’s all coming together.
It’s a no-brainer, really. Ray-Ban Meta glasses have already found their groove, so bringing Oakley into the smart eyewear scene feels like a natural next step. Oakley is known for gear that performs, and pairing that with Meta’s tech is a solid way to reach folks who want something that can keep up with their pace.
Oakley's entry into Meta's smart eyewear ecosystem
The new specs (no pun intended) are pretty stacked. You get an Ultra HD (3K) camera that lets you film your workouts, tricks, or scenic rides totally hands-free. Built-in open-ear speakers let you blast your hype playlist or catch up on a podcast without getting tangled in wires.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Meta collab without AI baked in. You can talk to it mid-activity—ask about the weather, the wind, or tell it to snap a video while you focus on not falling off your board.
The battery life is surprisingly solid, too. You get 8 hours of active use, 19 hours on standby, and the case adds another 48 hours on top. In a rush? A quick 20-minute charge juices them up to 50%.
And since they’re Oakley, the company has thrown in its PRIZM lenses, which basically turn the world into an HD movie, tweaking colors and contrast so you see everything sharper.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Of course, Oakley had to make them look good too. There are six styles, including a limited-edition gold-accented pair with flashy 24K lenses and more low-key options like black with polarized lenses or clear frames that darken in sunlight. And yes, they come with prescription options.
The limited edition goes up for preorder July 11 at $499, while the rest of the lineup starts at $399 and rolls out later this summer. They'll drop in the US, Canada, and most of Europe this summer, with a few more countries coming later this year.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.