New leak shows off rumored Pixel Buds 2a weeks ahead of launch

Official looking renders of the Pixel Buds 2a showed up in a recent leak in a new Iris colorway.

These alleged Pixel Buds appear to have new microphone cutouts that suggests that the Pixel Buds 2a could feature ANC (Active Noice Cancellation).

Google is rumored to launch these budget earbuds in other colors as well : Strawberry, Fog Light, and Hazel.

While we have heard little to nothing about the rumored Pixel Buds 2a, things seem to be ramping up as we close in to the Made by Google event, slated to take place next month. The most recent rumor gives us official looking renders of the budget Pixel Buds, in the Iris colorway, similar to the Pixel 9a.

Android Headlines also notes that these buds could be a follow up to the original Pixel Buds A -Series. Reliable leaker Arsène Lupin posted some details on X, and they suggest that Google may be mixing things up with Pixel Buds' 2a colors. As it these Buds may also show up three other colors: Strawberry, Fog Light, and Hazel.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

That said, the renders show the Pixel Buds 2a inside the signature oval case, however it looks like the insides of the case could also get a splash of color to match the Buds placed in them. If you look closer at the renders, you can notice that they have new microphone cutouts, suggesting that Google could finally bring ANC to these buds, a step up from its predecessor.

In terms of design, the renders show that these buds will stick to its predecessors' overall look, showcasing in-ear rounded buds, without a steam, placed in an oval charging case. However, Google could make some minor changes to its design so that it better fits the user's ear.

As for the Pixel Buds 2a's battery life, the website notes that it could get a boost when compared to the original budget earbuds, and it might also come with enhanced sound quality. While there's not much information on pricing, Google might sell these new earbuds in line with its budget offering, but since it could have ANC, and other new features, they might slightly up the price a bit.

The Pixel Buds 2a aren't the only earbuds that could show up at this year's Made by Google. The other leaks claim that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also see two new colorways: Moonstone and Sterling. Evan Blass doubled down on the Buds Pro 2 rumors, posting what looks like official marketing images of these earbuds on X this week.

That said, it is important to bear in mind that these are still leaks, and not all features that show up in leaks make it to the product itself. However, the wait isn't for much long as Google is set to reveal its next flagship series on August 20, and we expect that the Pixel Buds 2a and Buds 2 Pro could be revealed during the same event.