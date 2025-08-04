Android Audio (Image credit: Future) AC Contributor, vinyl collector, and hobbyist drummer Brady Snyder dives into the world of headphones, earbuds, speakers, streaming, and everything in between in Android Audio.

Android fans will be tuning into this month’s Made by Google 2025 showcase for heavy hitters like the Google Pixel 10 and the Pixel Watch 4. But as an audio nerd, I’m looking forward to hearing what the company has in store for the next pair of Google Pixel Buds.

Google teased the Aug. 20 keynote by saying we’ll get the latest on “Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.” While the Pixel Buds Pro 2 probably aren’t due for a refresh yet, the four-year-old Pixel Buds A-series could use an update. They still retail for $100 before any discounts, and lack necessities like active noise-canceling (ANC) by 2025 standards.

The rumor mill provides some insight as to what Google may be planning for Pixel Buds at its upcoming event, but there are still a ton of unknowns — like the earbuds’ potential specs and price point. Ahead of an expected announcement, I switched back to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to find out which features I’d love for the rumored Pixel Buds 2a to make more affordable. Considering how good the market for midrange earbuds currently is, Google has a lot of work to do.

What the rumors and leaks are saying about the Google Pixel Buds 2a

While we haven’t heard anything about the Google Pixel Buds 2a hardware, a recent leak from Android Headlines claims to reveal official renders for the budget earbuds. Like the current Pixel Buds A-series, the Pixel Buds 2a render goes all-in on color, with bright colorways that match across the inside of the charging case and buds.

This is one way the Pixel Buds 2a can separate itself from the Pixel Buds Pro 2, as the premium earbuds only have the outside of the buds colored in — the inside portion of the buds and the case interior are both black regardless of what color you choose. For better or worse, it matches industry trends of offering more fun and exciting color options on cheaper products.

The alleged render shows the Pixel Buds 2a in what is believed to be the Iris colorway, and other rumors predict that there will also be Strawberry, Fog Light, and Hazel options.

Otherwise, the Pixel Buds 2a render appears to show Google sticking to its classic Pixel Buds design language. That includes earbuds without a stem and a pebble-shaped charging case that opens vertically from the top. This isn’t a bad thing, because Google has a good thing going with Pixel Buds design. It’s unique and matches the rest of the Google Pixel ecosystem.

There could be one hint in the leaked render that gives us an idea of what features the Google Pixel Buds 2a might offer. The earbuds themselves have some kind of vent or mesh grill that isn’t present on the original Pixel Buds A-series. It doesn’t look identical to the openings we see on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are used for ANC, but they are definitely similar. If this render is accurate, the Pixel Buds 2a might offer ANC and transparency mode for the first time.

What I want the Pixel Buds 2a to borrow from the Pixel Buds Pro 2

The number one thing the Google Pixel Buds 2a need to borrow from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is support for active noise-canceling. When the Pixel Buds A-series came out, you could get away with not offering ANC at the $100 price point. Fast-forward to 2025, and the situation is completely different. Even cheap earbuds have support for ANC of some kind. In fact, the OnePlus Buds 4 have pretty great ANC despite costing only $130.

If Google is trying to hit the $100 price point with the Pixel Buds 2a, it still needs to include ANC and transparency mode functionality. The quality doesn’t have to be identical to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 — the company can cut the custom Tensor A1 chip used for audio and ANC processing or offer fewer microphones to keep the earbuds affordable. However, ANC does need to be there in some way, shape, or form, and based on the leaked Pixel Buds 2a render, Google knows that too.

Google should also improve the on-earbud controls for the Pixel Buds 2a. While I’m not usually a fan of capacitive buttons and gesture-based controls, they’re excellent on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. Every tap, swipe, and hold gesture is registered by my Pixel Buds Pro 2, and I don’t have to push super hard on the earbuds to activate them.

Unfortunately, the Pixel Buds A-series only offer half of the experience. You get playback control on the Pixel Buds A-series, but not swipe gestures for volume control. It’s annoying to have to reach for your phone or use a voice assistant to raise or lower the volume, and Google needs to address this on the Pixel Buds 2a.

That’s especially true if the Pixel Buds 2a are indeed getting support for ANC modes. The inclusion of ANC would add another set of tap and press controls to the Pixel Buds 2a, and the more on-earbud controls there are, the more reliable and useful they need to be.

The Pixel Buds A-series case doesn’t have wireless charging support, while the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case does. It’s easy to throw the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on a charging pad to top up the case’s battery daily, or use a Pixel phone to reverse wireless charge the earbuds in a pinch. As a general rule, I’m totally fine with brands cutting wireless charging support from budget and midrange earbuds — I’d rather them focus on keeping the cost down and putting more emphasis on sound quality and ANC.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel Buds A-series are solid, but the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are outstanding. With the former, you’ll get five hours of listening time on a single charge. The more premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 give you up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off, and up to 48 hours including the charging case. Google doesn’t have to bring the Pixel Buds 2a all the way up to the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s level, but it does need to increase battery life to account for ANC usage, if it’s added.

Upgrades could come at a cost

Google doesn’t have a long list of things to add to the Pixel Buds 2a. There are some crucial changes that I think need to be made, like adding ANC support and swipe gestures. Beyond that, it’s all about the price.

The Google Pixel Buds A-series retail for $99, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 cost $229. Considering the A-series came out in 2021, I wouldn’t be surprised by a price hike. The tricky part is that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are regularly on sale for around $189 or less, and if the Pixel Buds 2a cost more, they could be tough to recommend alongside the standout Pro earbuds.

Made by Google 2025 is set for Aug. 20, and that’s when we’ll learn official details about the future of Pixel Buds.