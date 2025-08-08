These student-friendly Beats earbuds just scored a 41% discount at Amazon — but you better act fast

Those looking for good back-to-school deals on earbuds will love this next entry: Amazon is currently offering 41% off some great earbuds for students, the Beats Studio Buds Plus, just weeks ahead of the start of the school year.

If you want something with powerful spatial audio features, a long-lasting battery, and solid microphone quality for phone calls and voice assistants, the Studio Buds Plus are a great pick at this price point. While you won't get wireless charging, the wireless earbuds still come with a charging case that will get you plenty of battery life with intermittent charging, along with one-touch pairing, active noise cancellation, and a useful Transparency Mode for focusing on surrounding sound. This deal is also available in each of the four colors offered by Beats, including the super cool- and classic-looking Transparent option, which is a unique look amongst peers.

✅Recommended if: you want a pair of earbuds for under $100 that doesn't compromise ANC, phone calls, battery life, or other necessary features; you want something with reliable button controls; you're looking for a pair of earbuds with balanced audio that you can EQ to your preferences on your own.

❌Skip this deal if: you want something with built-in EQ settings that doesn't require utilizing your phone's settings; you need support for Samsung codecs, or other specific hi-res file types; you need headphones or earbuds that offer industry-leading compatibility with Android phones.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are a good pick amongst the Beats lineup, offering up to 36 hours of listening time with the use of the charging case, ANC, and a useful Transparency Mode, and physical button controls that are becoming increasingly hard to find. They also sport solid built-in microphones for phone calls and voice commands, powerful spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, and a comfortable fit with multiple ear tips.

It's worth noting that, given the fact that the Beats brand is owned by Apple, there are some features that are more compatible with Apple phones than Androids. However, if you're just looking for strong, balanced audio quality, a name brand, a sub-$100 price tag, and a couple of ANC modes, this may be a good time to pick these up.