These budget OnePlus earbuds are now 50% OFF during Amazon's Black Friday sale

The OneBuds Nord Buds 3 Pro are a solid, bass-heavy pair of earbuds.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
Black Friday earbud deals are starting to pop off. As one example, Amazon's Black Friday sale includes half off the price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds, offering a truly great price for a decent pair of economy buds.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are normally priced at $80, though they still feature decent audio quality compared to competitors around this price point. They also have adaptive active noise cancellation, a wide range of preset options, smart features, and a bass boosting setting for those who prefer a bass-heavy sound.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds:$79.99$39.99 for Amazon's Black Friday sale
