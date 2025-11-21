These budget OnePlus earbuds are now 50% OFF during Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday earbud deals are starting to pop off. As one example, Amazon's Black Friday sale includes half off the price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds, offering a truly great price for a decent pair of economy buds.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are normally priced at $80, though they still feature decent audio quality compared to competitors around this price point. They also have adaptive active noise cancellation, a wide range of preset options, smart features, and a bass boosting setting for those who prefer a bass-heavy sound.

While they don't include wireless charging, they do feature fast charging via the USB-C cable as well as a long-lasting battery with the use of the charging case. Overall, this is definitely a deal worth considering for anyone looking to spend around $40 for earbuds.