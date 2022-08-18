Best student earbuds & headphones 2022

Students can use good wireless headphones and earbuds for various reasons, be it for studying or leisure time away from books. Remote learning is also still a thing, and most of these picks offer active noise cancelation features that can come in handy in any virtual classroom. There are plenty of other reasons you'll want the best student earbuds and headphones when navigating another school year. We've listed some of our favorites to help you focus and give you the best overall sound experience.

Your studies just got more interesting

The beauty of being a student is that you can appreciate tech a little more when it helps you get things done or when it's time just to relax and enjoy a good tune. That's especially true when looking for the best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best pair of wireless earbuds you can find, and if you've got over-ear headphones in mind, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are easy to appreciate.

Options abound otherwise, and they traverse everything from function to budget. If you're looking for fit, comfort, and some durability, a great buy would be the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. There's no "right" answer between headphones and earbuds when it comes down to preference. Whichever way you want to go as you look at your school needs, you've got great choices here.