Best sleep headphones 2025

Headphones and earbuds are a staple of our daily lives, and most Android users probably own at least a pair. There's an entire category of headphones and earbuds you may not be as familiar with: sleep headphones. These products can simultaneously block out unwanted sounds and play your favorite music, podcasts, or white noise to ensure you get a perfect night sleep, whether you're in your bed or on a flight overseas.

If you've ever tried wearing some of the best wireless earbuds to bed, you probably know that regular earbuds aren't that comfortable for sleep. That's why sleep earbuds, sleep headbands, and sleep over-ears exist — they are designed specifically for comfort in all sleeping positions. Most sleep earbuds are characterized by a low-profile design that rests within your ear canal, while open earbuds, sleep headbands, and sleep over-ears avoid it altogether.

There are a bunch of different reasons for why you might want to wear a pair of earbuds or headphones to sleep. Maybe you sleep with someone who snores or live next to a noisy train station. While traveling, you might want to block out airplane turbulence or car noise to catch some sleep. Whatever your needs are, these best sleep headphones and earbuds will help you get the perfect night's sleep.

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Target Best overall Anker's Soundcore Sleep A20 hit all the right notes, providing comfort and battery life at an affordable price point. The earbuds' low profile mean people can wear them to sleep regardless of their sleeping position, including side sleepers. In sleep mode, the Sleep A20 can last for 14 hours straight, for a total of 80 hours with the charging case. You also get a digital sound library of sleep sounds and Bluetooth 5.3 support for playing anything you'd like. Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 View at Target Check Amazon Best budget pick If you like the Soundcore Sleep A20 but wish they were a bit cheaper, the Sleep A10 are your perfect sleepbuds. They're slim and designed for side sleepers just like the newer model, and are cheaper. With a more modest 10-hour battery life in sleep mode, these will still get you through the night. Passive noise canceling and low-frequency audio production help make this a great budget choice for a good night's sleep. Ozlo Sleepbuds View at Amazon Best premium pick For those who want the absolute best sleep earbuds, there are the Ozlo Sleepbuds. These are pricey, but use advanced Bluetooth Low Energy tech to provide all-night sleep sounds while retaining a tiny form factor. Biometric sensors can figure out when you're asleep and automatically switch from a music or a podcast to white noise or sleep sounds. The Ozlo Sleepbuds are some of the most advanced sleep headphones you can buy. Nothing Ear Open Check Amazon Best open earbuds Wearing earbuds all night can be uncomfortable for some, and if that's the case, the Nothing Ear Open are a great alternative. Now, these aren't compact by any means, but the audio drivers stay outside your ear canal all night. That reduces pressure in your ear, making for a more comfortable experience. You still get long, 8-hour battery life and a 10-minute quick recharge option. SleepPhones View at Amazon View at Amazon Best sleep headband A sleep headband can play sleep sounds and music without clogging up your ears, and the SleepPhones are the best one. The headband covers your eyes and ears, and it's a solution that blocks both light and sound for a comfortable sleep. It offers the longest-lasting battery life of the lightweight solutions on this list, with 24 hours on a single charge. You also get the versatility of Bluetooth 5.0, so you can play anything. Sonos Ace View at Amazon View at Sonos View at HSN Best sleep over-ears For sleep in a plane, train, or car, over-ears may be a more comfortable solution than earbuds. The Sonos Ace are a versatile pair of ANC headphones that can be used for everyday use and to catch some sleep. Memory foam and vegan leather make up the earcups and headband for an extremely satisfying fit. A lengthy 30-hour battery life with ANC active makes these an excellent choice for long-haul flights and trips.

How to choose one of the best sleep headphones in 2025

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Not everyone has the same sleeping preferences, so not everyone will like the same sleep earbuds. The closest thing to a one-size-fits-all solution are the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20, which are affordable and comfortable sleepbuds aimed to fit in a variety of sleeping styles. They have neat tech inside, including an MEMS electrical sensor to track your sleep and create a quality score. With these earbuds, you may be able to ditch your smartwatch or fitness band.

The Sleep A20 earbuds come with a pre-loaded sleep sound library, but also work as standard Bluetooth earbuds. In sleep mode, you can get up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge — that's more than enough for even the longest snooze sessions. At $160, the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 strike a nice balance between premium features and affordability.

Those on a budget might prefer the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10, the older model that's available for a $30 discount, sometimes more. It still offers solid battery life and features aimed to help you get a good night's sleep.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are the Ozlo Sleepbuds, which cost a lump sum of $350. For that, you get a premium set of earbuds and a companion charging case with a bunch of sensors and features. The earbuds include a sleep-detecting accelerometer, and the case offers a tap detection, ambient noise detection, an ambient temperature sensor, and an ambient light sensor. All these factors can be used to determine your quality of sleep, and a built-in alarm helps you wake up.

Plus, you get Bluetooth Low Energy support for ultra-low power draw and Android features like Auracast. Though, for many, the price is too high with limited feature advantages compared to the Sleep A20.

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

Having anything in your ear can be uncomfortable for some sleepers. If that sounds like you, we have some outside-the-box picks for favorable sleeping environments. For starters, you can consider the SleepPhones — a headband that covers your eyes and sports inbuilt speakers for media playback outside your ear canal.

There are also the Nothing Ear Open, which are open-ear buds that remain outside your ear canal. They're bulkier than the other in-ear options, but can be used in a variety of situations, like fitness and everyday wear. Side sleepers should pass on the Nothing Ear Open, but they're an excellent option for people who sleep on their back or stomach. Side sleepers can also opt to only wear one earbuds for a more relaxing experience.

A pair of over-ear headphones can come in handy for sleeping in upright positions, making them an amazing choice for airplane trips, train rides, and long road trips. For that, the Sonos Ace are impossible to beat. They feature comfortable memory foam and vegan leather materials for comfortability and aren't too heavy. Plus, you get active noise-canceling — most in-ear sleepbuds only use passive sound isolation.

With USB-C and a 30-hour battery life with ANC active, the Sonos Ace can be your travel companion every step of the way. They're a great pair of everyday headphones, too.

When choosing a pair of sleep headphones, you should consider whether you're willing to spend money on a dedicated care of night earbuds. If you aren't, the Nothing Ear Open or Sonos Ace may be a more value-oriented option, as they can be used all day and all night. Regardless, you can't go wrong with any of the headphones or earbuds on this list for sleep.