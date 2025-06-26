Surprise Best Buy sale slashes 24% OFF the best wireless earbuds for Samsung users

From time to time, you can find both premium and cheap earbuds going on sale. On the premium side, Samsung and some retailers have cut $60 off our favorite earbuds for Samsung users, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pros.

If you have a Samsung phone, these earbuds sound especially great using the lossless SSC codec. They also come with useful Galaxy ecosystem integration, a comfortable in-ear fit, and a USB-C charging case offering up to 26 hours of battery life. Add in their active noise cancellation and other customizable sound modes, and you're looking at a pretty great pair of earbuds that compete with competing OEMs like Apple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy Buyers can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds for just $190, marking a $60 discount from their normal purchase price. They offer great integration with other Samsung Galaxy devices, along with a comfortable, stemmed design that makes them easy to wear. Plus, they include a charging case offering up to 26 hours of battery life with intermittent charges, even when using ANC. Price comparison: Samsung - $189.99 | Amazon - $189.99

✅Recommended if: you're a Samsung Galaxy device user and you want access to special lossless codecs and other features; you want a pair of earbuds with a wireless charging case; you'd like something with an easy-to-use mobile app for optimal audio customization.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a pair of earbuds or headphones offering multi-point capabilities; you'd prefer industry-leading battery life in a pair of buds; you're looking for something that will maximize compatibility with Apple products.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros are our top pick in the best earbuds for Samsung users for more than one reason. While they're a solid earbud for just about any device user, they're particularly useful for those with other Samsung Galaxy devices who want to use the Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), the company's proprietary lossless format which plays in 24bit/96kHz for optimal quality.

Beyond that, it's also super useful for pairing with the Samsung Wear app, and it has common features including ANC, Siren and Voice Detect, and a helpful Ambient Sound mode.

They also include USB-C and wireless Qi charging, offering up to six hours of battery life per charge with ANC turned on, and a total of 26 hours with intermittent charging in the case. With three microphones, IP57 ingress protection, and customizable audio, what more could you really ask for at this price point?