Our favorite Samsung earbuds just crashed back to their Black Friday price — don't sleep on this deal

Mother's Day is just a few days away, so if you're looking for a last-minute gift idea, I may have found a wireless earbuds deal that's perfect for the occasion. The top-rated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro by Samsung are currently getting a 24% discount from Amazon, knocking the buds back to the same low price we saw during the Black Friday sale events last fall. No strings attached, just good old-fashioned savings on a great pair of earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are easily the best wireless earbuds for Samsung users, thanks to their premium features and seamless integration with other Galaxy devices. With a starting price of $249.99, however, the buds may be a bit too expensive for some budgets. Thanks to this Amazon deal, that's no longer a problem.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon for a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro today and you'll score a 24% discount, the same price drop that we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities last year. Why wait for a big 2025 sale event when the deals are already this good? Price comparison: Best Buy - $189.99 | Samsung - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you're a Samsung user looking for a great deal on wireless earbuds; you value great sound and noise cancellation in your audio equipment.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't regularly use Samsung devices; you're looking to spend $100 or less on earbuds.

As we described in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, these wireless earbuds are pretty much perfect for any user already immersed in the Galaxy ecosystem. Pairing the buds with a newer Galaxy phone like Samsung's S25 Ultra or Z Flip 6 will let you experience Samsung's proprietary SSC (Samsung Scalable Codec) technology in action. This means you're getting better dynamic range, clearer audio, and less noise when you use the Buds 3 Pro. These premium earbuds also deliver 24-bit hi-res support with spatial audio, up to 30 hours of battery life, and active noise cancellation (ANC) straight out of the box.

Of course, if you aren't a Galaxy user and you just want a great pair of earbuds, something like the Sony WF-1000XM5 may be a better, albeit more expensive, choice. Furthermore, Google Pixel users may be better off skipping these Samsung earbuds altogether and buying something like the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Needless to say, there are plenty of excellent wireless earbuds to choose from nowadays, but if you're already a Samsung user, this might just be the best earbuds deal on the web today.