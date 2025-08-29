Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

If you had told me three years ago that not only would Google release a foldable, but that it's now set to release its third iteration, I would've chuckled. Yet, here we are, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold set to arrive in October, a couple of months after its non-foldable counterparts.

After the original Pixel Fold, Google surprised many and released the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, introducing an all-new design that was both sleek, modern, and incredibly thin. With the major redesign out of the way, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold focuses more on the minutiae, making a few seemingly iterative tweaks.

With that in mind, you're likely wondering whether to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or opt for something else. We're here to provide a bit more insight into the reasons why or why not you should upgrade to Google's latest foldable.

Why you should buy a Pixel 10 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Let's address the biggest reason why you should upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold out of the way: it's the only foldable phone with an IP68 rating. Although many other foldables have an IP rating, many of them are capped at IP48, while others still don't offer any type of dust protection.

That's not to say that you should immediately take your foldable to the beach or toss it in a bucket of water. But considering that durability is one of the biggest sticking points for those considering foldables, the IP68 rating goes a long way.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Beyond that, the next biggest reason to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is all about performance. Google did an admirable job with the Tensor G4, despite benchmarks putting it far behind the competition. Even still, the 9 Pro Fold barely skipped a beat, even with all of the various Gemini additions that were introduced.

While the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn't quite match up with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Google says it provides more than a 30% boost to CPU performance over the G4. Perhaps more importantly, the G5 improves on-device AI performance by approximately 60%, giving Gemini ample room to grow.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

And then there are several minor details that might be enough to help sway you to join the foldable lifestyle. This includes features like Pixelsnap, which finally brings Qi2 and MagSafe accessories without requiring adapters or unique cases. Google also managed to incorporate a larger battery, claiming that the 10 Pro Fold can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Additionally, Google implemented these various improvements without increasing the price. The base model is still priced at $1,799 for 256GB of storage, and a 1TB option is now available if you want to turn the 10 Pro Fold into a do-it-all phone.

Why you shouldn't buy a Pixel 10 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It's difficult to find too many flaws with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but there are a few frustrations and omissions. Most notable is the camera hardware, which doesn't use the same sensors as the Pixel 10 Pro, a phone that costs $800 less.

Google seems okay with leaving any improvements to the software, with on-device processing doing more of the heavy lifting compared to the non-foldable Pixel 10s. Of the three rear cameras, Google technically did upgrade the main wide-angle lens.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

However, it's only using a newer 48MP sensor, while the telephoto and ultrawide cameras remain unchanged. I have no doubt that it'll still take fantastic pictures, but with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now sharing the same primary camera sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google's decision is disappointing.

Lastly, $1800 for a foldable phone is still a tough pill to swallow. Especially when viewed from the perspective of the general consumer.

You walk into a store and see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with its all-new and sleek design, upgraded cameras, and packed with features that you'll never even realize are there. Then, you look the other direction and see the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which has a fresh coat of paint, but looks pretty similar to last year's model.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There's a $200 difference between the two, and in a vacuum, ignoring budget constraints, I'd have to guess that more people will reach for the Fold 7. Perhaps it would be different if Google even dropped the price by $100, narrowing its margins for a year, just to attract more people into the Pixel ecosystem.

Some understand the hidden costs that go into the creation of a smartphone. The rest either don't know or don't care and just see what looks like an iPhone-like release cycle with seemingly minimal upgrades.

Trying to decide? Go with your gut

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

One thing that's throwing a wrench into the decision to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is that it's not available yet and won't be until October 9. Google says this is due to "supply chain issues," and while it will still arrive ahead of the 2025 holiday frenzy, that doesn't help those who want to upgrade now.

You can already walk into basically any carrier store or Best Buy and walk out with a Fold 7. Apple just announced its next event, presumably where the iPhone 17 series will be introduced, and there's a good chance it'll be released before the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, too.

That's to say, if you had your heart set on picking up the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, I'd say just wait out the FOMO storm. At least on paper, the improvements look to be well worth it, and if you were on the fence, there's nothing wrong with testing the Fold 7 waters to see how you like it. There's always a return window in case you change your mind.

Personally, I'm waiting until the 10 Pro Fold is released before using my personal upgrade.