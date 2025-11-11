Over the years, one of my biggest complaints about foldable phones has been that while many of these have all of the bells and whistles, they usually fall short in the camera department. When you're spending between $1,500 and $2,000+ for a phone, you would expect it to feature the best hardware across the board, but that simply hasn't been the case.

Even with how drastic of an overhaul the Pixel 9 Pro Fold received last year, it still didn't offer the same camera features as the Pixel 9 Pro. Sadly, this is also the case with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as the camera hardware is practically identical to its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not only incredibly thin, but its main camera was upgraded, using the same 200MP lens as what's found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not to mention that foldable phones that are available abroad, such as the Honor Magic V5 or Oppo Find N5, usually don't suffer from the same issues, at least not usually.

With that, I ventured out and took a bunch of pictures with all four foldable phones in an effort to see how well the Pixel 10 Pro Fold compared. Before we get into the nitty gritty, I want to point out that all of the pictures you see were taken with the default settings. The images were not manipulated in any way, as to provide as balanced of a comparison as possible.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We'll kick off this camera showdown with the two phones that many are likely considering as we head into the holiday season. It's also an interesting comparison because while Google didn't really do much in the way of upgrades, Samsung took the opposite approach with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, even with the new 200MP sensor, I'm not sure that it's really all that much better than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Right off the bat, we get the patented Samsung saturation, albeit not as pronounced as I've become accustomed to. It's saturated enough to notice compared to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but it's not like the picture looks bad by any means. That said, the 10 Pro Fold took a picture that was a bit more true-to-life, and a bit brighter, even if it doesn't really matter in the grand scheme.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The picture of the tree has me feeling a bit perplexed, as the tree from the Fold 7 doesn't stand out quite as much, and it's not until you look at the grass behind the tree that you see a clear difference. To be honest, this was one of the closer pictures to judge, as both phones do a good job at capturing what I was actually seeing.

This picture below really surprised me. To my eyes, the Pixel is more vibrant and captures more detail than the Z Fold 7, which is not what I was expecting.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's a fall picture with lots of bright colors, so I assumed Samsung's saturation processing would rear its ugly head. If anything, I'd probably go so far as to say that the picture is a little blown out, especially when you look at the trees and leaves around the steps in the background.

Naturally seeing as I'm a sucker for having a phone with a good telephoto camera, I also snapped a few shots with each of the phones. Unfortunately, this is where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 fell, and fell hard. It's immediately apparent in every image, but especially so with pictures that have text in them.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The entire picture just looks like it's an attempt at being AI generated, while the Pixel looks crisp and clean without much artifacting at all. There's also the picture of the "Social" sign, and while the letters look fine, the visible brick just looks pale and without life.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Honor Magic V5

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's been years since I've used an